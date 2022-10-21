SWANZEY — The Monadnock girls soccer team beat Sanborn, 3-0, Thursday in Swanzey to clinch a spot in the Division III playoffs, which begin Tuesday.
Sophomores Cainen Avery and Amanda Roy scored Thursday, as well as senior Kate Newell. Sophomore Bailee Soucia had a clean sheet in goal.
While the official playoff bracket won’t be released until Monday, based on the standings on NHIAA.com, the Huskies will be the No. 13 seed in the postseason.
Monadnock ended the regular season with a 7-8-1 record.
Other Scores:
Boys soccer: Conant 2, Stevens 1
Boys soccer: Kearsarge 4, Fall Mountain 0
Girls soccer: Kearsarge 3, Fall Mountain 0
Girls soccer: Pembroke Academy 2, ConVal 0
Volleyball: Campbell 3, Fall Mountain 0
Unified soccer: ConVal 9, Hollis-Brookline 8
College Sports
Offense powers KSC women’s soccer to victory
Junior midfielder Elizabeth Kopicko scored two goals as four different players scored at least one goal in a 5-0 win for Keene State College women’s soccer over New England College Thursday at Dr. Ron Butcher Field.
The five goals are the most scored by the Owls in a game since April 8, 2020, when Keene State defeated Rhode Island College 6-2.
Keene State (9-7-2, 2-4-0 LEC) will return to Little East Conference play when it travels to take on the University of Southern Maine on Saturday at 1 p.m.
