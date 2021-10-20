ConVal boys take down Plymouth in 2OT
PLYMOUTH — Jake Daniels was the overtime hero for the ConVal boys soccer team in Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Plymouth.
Daniels scored in first minute over the second overtime period after Caden Peck flicked a goal kick to Zach Burgess who played a through ball to Daniels. Then it was game over.
Defensively, Wyatt Beaulieu saved the game in the 78th minute with a save after Plymouth had a breakaway.
ConVal (8-6-1) has won its last three games, outscoring opponents 10-1. They finish the regular season Thursday against Coe-Brown in Peterborough.
Keene State women’s soccer edges Salem State
SALEM, Mass. — Captain Alex Kennedy netted a penalty kick in the 88th minute to lead the Keene State College women’s soccer team to a 3-2 win over Salem State University on Tuesday evening at Alumni Field.
Keene State (6-9-1) went in front in the ninth minute, as Kayleigh Marshall played in a cross that tipped off the hand of Salem State goalie Lily Pfefferle, and Amanda Marshall was on hand at the far post to tap in her third goal of the season.
The Vikings tied it up just before halftime, but the Owls went back in front early in the second half, as Maya Baker’s knockdown was left to Alexa Skinner, who’s looping shot from outside the box was past the leap of Pfefferle.
The game was tied for a second time inside the final 15 minutes, but the Owls refused to go quietly, pressing forward and were rewarded when Alyssa Wilcox won a penalty in the top of the box and Kennedy stepped up to beat Pfefferle from the spot.
Keene State returns home for a crucial Little East Conference game with the University of Southern Maine at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Keene State men’s soccer falls to Middleburry
A pair of second half goals were enough to give visiting Middlebury College a 3-1 win over host Keene State College at Dr. Ron Butcher Field on Tuesday evening.
Keene State (3-6-3) held off a succession of Middlebury corners in the early moments of the game, as Anthony Pasicuto (seven saves) made a pair of stops.
Andrew Juarez put the Panthers in front in the 26th minute; just after coming on as a substitute, Juarez took advantage of a loose ball in the box to scramble home his first goal of the season.
The Panthers carried that lead into the break, but Keene State drew level just 74 seconds after the restarted. The Owls were awarded a corner kick, and Nicholas Dalesio powered home a header from Denis Fleming’s delivery to tie the game up.
The Panthers re-took the lead in the 50th minute, then wrapped it up in the 81st minute.
Keene State begins a slate of three road games in less than a week, starting with a trip to MCLA on Wednesday night.
No. 1 FPU men rally to beat New Haven
WEST HAVEN, Conn. — After trailing for the first time all season, the No. 1 Franklin Pierce men’s soccer team rallied to earn a 2-1 victory over Northeast-10 rival University of New Haven at Kathy Zolad Stadium on Tuesday evening.
The Ravens remain undefeated with a perfect record of 14-0-0 (9-0-0 NE10), while the Chargers fall to 5-4-2 overall (2-4-2 NE10). FPU has outscored their opponents 42-5 so far this year.
The first half started out quiet before New Haven scored at the 32:32 mark to pull ahead 1-0.
Franklin Pierce took a few shots that were on target. In the 43rd minute, freshman Braudilio Rodrigues brought the contest to a 1-1 draw after netting his seventh goal of the season.
In the second half, graduate student Miguel Angel Pastor Gutierrez extended the Ravens’ lead, 2-1, in the 53rd minute.
Junior goalkeeper Kosta Maniatis improved to 10-0-0 on the year after earning the win, having faced only one shot on goal and making no saves.
Franklin Pierce heads to Easton, Mass., to take on the Stonehill College Skyhawks on Saturday. The contest is slated for an 11 a.m. start.
Other Scores:
Boys soccer: Kearsarge 4, Fall Mountain 2
Girls soccer: Fall Mountain 5, Newport 0