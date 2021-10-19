ConVal volleyball swept by John Stark
WEARE — The ConVal volleyball team traveled to John Stark Monday, falling to the Generals in straight sets, 25-17, 25-18, 25-16 in Weare.
Leading the Cougars was Emma Rodenhiser with five kills, five digs, a block and an ace.
Aria Laurent had two aces, two assists and three digs and Makaela Drummond — playing setter Monday — had an ace, a kill, four digs and an assist.
The Cougars (3-10) host Winnisquam (4-8) Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. Both teams are in the fight to make playoffs.
Leo Ballaro hits first career hole-in-one
Leo Ballaro hit his first career hole-in-one Saturday at the 10th hole at Keene Country Club.
Ballaro used his 8 iron on the 155-yard hole.
He was playing with Vinny Pierannunzi and Joel Beard.
Eight Keene State athletes receive LEC Honors
Eight Keene State College student-athletes across five sports were recipients of weekly honors from the Little East Conference, it was announced Monday.
For the second time this fall, freshman Sarah Ames of the women’s cross country team was named the LEC Rookie Runner of the Week. Ames finished the 6K course at the Caroline Grape Invitational at Connecticut College in 24:42.3.
Sophomore Kacie Blanchet of the volleyball team was also named the LEC Rookie of the Week. Blanchet led the Owls to a 1-1 week last week, with 34 assists and 14 digs in a conference win over Castleton, followed by 36 assists and nine digs against UMass Boston.
Junior Maggie Cahoon of the field hockey team was picked as the LEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week. Cahoon — a Keene High graduate — scored a pair of goals in a 5-2 conference win over Fitchburg State last Tuesday, then continued her strong play over the weekend with two more goals and an assist against Framingham State.
The men’s soccer team had three members earn LEC weekly honors: junior Denis Fleming, senior Henry Cummings and freshman Rahul Drukpa.
Fleming was the LEC Offensive Player of the Week, leading the Owls to a 2-0-1 week, scoring four times and adding a pair of assists. He began the week with a pair of goals against Lasell in a 7-0 win, then followed it up with a goal and an assist against LEC rival Castleton University. He capped the weekend with another goal and another assist in a 2-2, double-overtime tie against UMass Boston.
Cummings was the LEC Defensive Player of the Week, playing all 290 minutes for the Owls last week, leading a defense that conceded just two goals from open play and allowed just nine shots on goal over the three contests.
Drukpa was the LEC Rookie of the Week, scoring his first two career goals in the Owls’ win over Castleton, then added an assist on KSC’s second goal against UMass Boston.
Junior Jaelin Jang of the women’s swim team was picked as the LEC Swimmer of the Week. Jang won both a pair of individual races, and was part of a winning relay this past Saturday. Jang won the 100 free in 58.16 to win by 6/100ths of a second, then took the 200 IM in 2:20.07. She was also part of the winning 400 free relay team, along with Paige Carey, Kiley Young, and Samantha Taylor, that won in 3:55.21.
Freshman Samantha Taylor — also of the women’s swim team — was named the LEC Rookie Swimmer of the Week. In addition to winning the 400 free relay, Taylor was also part of the 200 medley relay team that finished third in 2:06.35.
Other area scores
Boys Soccer: Nashua South 5, Keene 0