Local golfers compete at state tournament
CONCORD — Fall Mountain’s Mitchell Cormier finished third in the Division III individual state golf tournament Saturday at Beaver Meadow Golf Course in Concord, shooting 154 (+10). Cormier finished behind Laconia’s Evan Rollins (144, E) and Pelham’s Russell Hamel (147, +3).
ConVal’s Wyatt Burbank finished T9 (164, +20) and Conant’s Jordan Ketola finished 19th in DIII (187, +43).
Keene’s Kyle Foster finished T6 in the Division I tournament, shooting 153 (+10). Orion Murphy placed 14th (161, +18).
Exeter’s Jascha Johnston won the DI individual title, shooting 144 (+1).
Keene boys play spoiler against Portsmouth
In front of a big crowd on Senior Night at Alumni Field, the Keene boys soccer team pulled out a 3-1 win over Portsmouth — who was trying to solidify a playoff spot — Friday night. All three goals came from seniors. Brady Beldon, Aidan Fauth and Liam Glodgett each scored for the Blackbirds.
“I think the boys are pulling some things together here late in the season,” said Keene head coach Matt Schmidt.
The defense was key in the Blackbirds’ best offensive day, Schmidt said. Keene added an extra defender.
“That opened things up,” Schmidt said. “The defense being consistent gave us the confidence we needed.”
The game was scoreless at the half, then Beldon scored to break the ice in the second half. Fauth made it 2-0 with 22 minutes to play.
Plymouth turned on desperation mode at that point, and cut the deficit in half 10 minutes later, but Glodgett’s goal made it 3-1.
“Then we held on for the rest of the game,” Schmidt said. “The crowd played a big factor. We really fed off that energy.”
Caz Couble played the entire game in net, coming up with important saves in the second half to limit Plymouth’s offensive push.
All eight seniors contributed Friday, Schmidt said. Jake Mueller, Manny Koing, Drew Beliveau, William Carlisle, Brodie McConnell, Fauth, Beldon and Glodgett were all celebrated before the game as part of Keene’s Senior Night ceremony, then got to celebrate with their friends and families after the win.
“For them to head over to a fairly full Alumni Field after the buzzer: that’s something they’ll remember forever,” Schmidt said.
Keene (2-11) hopes to take the momentum to Nashua South (13-0-1) Monday at 6 p.m.
KHS runners end regular season on a high note
Both of Keene’s cross country teams were in action over the weekend, with the girls team winning the Pelham Invitational and the boys team winning the Connecticut Valley Conference Championship, both on Saturday.
Torin Kindopp won the CVC Championship with a time of 16:05, just two seconds behind the course record. Jonathan Hills (16:12) finished second.
Ian Cardinale (17:54) and Liam Manuel (17:59) finished fifth and sixth respectively, with Silas Runez (18:26) placing 11th to round out Keene’s scoring.
Fall Mountain’s Ben Frithsen (18:19) and Ben Tetu (18:23) finished ninth and 10th in the race to lead the Wildcats.
The Keene girls placed four in the top 10 to lead the 18-team field, which included Souhegan and Hopkinton, ranked No. 1 and No. 3 in the state.
Hannah Shepard (19:26) led the Blackbirds with a third-place finish. Reagan Hoy (19:40) and Corinne Kinson (19:49) followed close behind, placing fifth and sixth respectively.
Sofia Guardiano (20:13) and Ella Hoy (20:51) rounded out Keene’s scoring, finishing 10th and 16th respectively.
Both teams will compete at the Division I cross country championship meet on Sat. Oct. 30 at Derryfield Park in Manchester.
Fall Mtn. football takes down Bishop Brady
CONCORD — The Fall Mountain football showed off its offensive firepower in a 42-7 win over Bishop Brady Thursday in Concord.
Luke Gay led the offense under center, throwing for four touchdowns — three to Brady Elliott — on a 7-for-9 day for 151 yards. Gay also ran for 66 yards.
Elliott had five receptions for 115 yards and the three TDs.
Josh Devore ran for 71 yards and a touchdown — including four runs of 10+ yards.
Eric Franklin had 62 rushing yards of his own.
Porter Willett scored on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Gay in the fourth quarter to put Fall Mountain ahead 42-0.
All together, the Wildcats put up 371 yards of offense.
Fall Mountain (3-3) sits in fourth place in Division IV and hosts Franklin (0-7) Friday at 7 p.m.