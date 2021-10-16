ConVal boys soccer downs Pelham in late-season matchup
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal boys soccer team took care of business at home against Pelham, 4-0, Friday.
Fletcher Maggs scored on a penalty kick in the 34th minute to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead, which lasted until the 42nd minute when Garret Rousseau found the back of the net.
Zach Burgess — who recorded the assist on Rousseau's goal — scored his own in the 53rd minute.
Caden Peck put the fourth one in, in the 77th minute.
Austin Klonel and Nate Pimental each recorded an assist in the win.
ConVal moves to 7-6-1 and next visits Plymouth Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
Other Scores
Boys soccer: Keene 3, Portsmouth 1
Field hockey: Hollis-Brookline 1, ConVal 0