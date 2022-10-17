Fall Mountain senior Mitchell Cormier finishes second in Div. IV individual golf tournament
CONCORD — Fall Mountain senior Mitchell Cormier finished second at the Division IV individual golf tournament Saturday at Beaver Meadow Golf Course in Concord.
He finished behind Mascenic sophomore Josiah Hakala. The two had to play a playoff hole to determine a winner.
Cormier shot a 75 (+3) Saturday, following up his 71 (-1) on Day 1 last Tuesday.
Hakala shot a 77 (+5) Saturday, but his 69 (-3) from last Tuesday put both players at +2 for the two-round tournament.
Hakala then won the playoff hole to earn the D-IV individual state title.
Monadnock senior Gabe Hill placed 11th at the D-IV individual tournament, shooting a 92 (+20) on Saturday. He finished the two-round tournament at 178 (+34).
Keene senior Orion Murphy finished fifth at the D-I tournament, shooting a 79 (+7) on Saturday. He had a two-day total of 155 (+11). His twin brother, Jonah Murphy, finished tied for 14th, shooting an 86 (+14) Saturday for a total of 165 (+21).
ConVal senior Wyatt Burbank finished third in the D-III individual tournament, shooting an 85 (+13) Saturday. Over the two rounds, he shot 166 (+22).
Keene girls narrowly beat Hanover at CVCs Friday, boys finish second
On Friday, the Keene girls cross country team narrowly edged Hanover by a score of 45 to 47, to win the 2022 Connecticut Valley Conference Championships at Keene High.
The two teams ran in almost lockstep over the 5K course, until Keene’s fifth runner, Ella Hoy, passed the finish line four places ahead of Hanover’s fifth, giving Keene the slight edge and the victory.
Other area schools that competed were Monadnock (third place, 65 points) and Fall Mountain (sixth place, 142 points).
Keene’s scorers were Reagan Hoy (second place, 19:32), Lily Runez (fifth, 20:07), Lillian Hansen (11th, 20:48), Aly Farris (13th, 20:54) and Ella Hoy (14th, 20:55).
The Blackbirds are currently ranked No. 2 in the state, with Bedford ranked No. 1.
The Connecticut Valley Conference has 17 schools from both sides of the Connecticut River (VT and NH), and is one of the oldest sports leagues in either state.
The Keene boys team finished second, behind Hanover.
Hanover scored 48 points while Keene scored 64 and Lebanon rounded out the top three with 91 points.
Lebanon senior Birhanu Harriman won the race in 15:52. Keene freshman Sully Sturtz ran step for step with Harriman until the third mile when Harriman pulled away. Sturtz finished in 16:14.
Ian Cardinale was again Keene's second runner, finishing seventh in a time of 17:09. Daniel McIntyre ran an outstanding race as Keene's third runner to place 17th with a time of 17:51, while Fitsum Visser placed 18th in 17:57 and Silas Runez placed 20th in 18:08 to finish Keene's scoring.
Other Scores:
Football: Inter-Lakes 15, Fall Mountain 0
Boys soccer: Hinsdale 6, Pittsfield 2
