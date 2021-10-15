Keene field hockey falls to Concord
CONCORD — The Keene High field hockey team lost a tough battle with Concord, 1-0, Thursday in Concord.
Concord scored in the first quarter off a penalty corner and the score stayed the same the rest of the game.
The Blackbirds finish the season at 6-9-1 and the No. 9 seed in Division I. Keene will visit Londonderry in the first round of the playoffs next Wednesday. Keene beat Londonderry 6-4 earlier this season.
Other Scores
Volleyball: Pelham 3, Fall Mountain 0
Volleyball: Coe-Brown 3, ConVal 0