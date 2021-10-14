ConVal records season high in shots, but falls to Milford
MILFORD — The ConVal field hockey team, despite recording a season-high 29 shots, only found the back of the net once in a 2-1 loss to Milford Tuesday.
Sophomore Ellie Rupp scored the Cougars’ only goal as senior Molly Dishong recorded the assist off a rebound.
Senior goalie Mackenzie Anderson made six saves.
The Cougars have their final regular season game at home on Friday at 4 p.m. against Hollis-Brookline.
Franklin Pierce field hockey topped by Saint Anselm, 5-0
RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce University field hockey team struggled to get anything going in the first half on Wednesday evening, and a 2-0 halftime advantage would prove to be more than sufficient for the visiting Hawks as Saint Anselm posted a 5-0 victory in the Northeast-10 Conference affair at Sodexo Field. Senior Carly LaCasse scored twice to lead the way for the Hawks.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 3-10 (1-8 NE10), while Saint Anselm improves to 10-3 (8-2 NE10).
Freshman goalkeeper Addy Araneo (3-6) finished with 11 saves against 16 shots in the losing effort, as she recorded her third straight outing of double-digit saves.
The Ravens are on the road for three straight, beginning with a trip to Mercy in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y., on Saturday for an 11 a.m. start.
Franklin Pierce women’s soccer edged at SCSU, 1-0
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 71st-minute penalty kick would provide the only scoring on Wednesday night at Jess Dow Field, as the Franklin Pierce University women’s soccer team paid a visit to Southern Connecticut State for a Northeast-10 Conference contest. Senior Kelsey Burr put the spot kick away for the host Owls, who pulled out a 1-0 victory.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 6-3-2 (3-3-2 NE10), while SCSU improves to 3-5-1 (2-3-1 NE10).
Freshman keeper Gabby Calidonio finished with six saves against seven shots and suffered the loss (5-2-2) in front of the Franklin Pierce net.
The Ravens return home on Saturday to host Adelphi in an NE10 contest at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Sodexo Field.
Freshman Eleonora Franco of the FPU women’s soccer team has been named Northeast-10 Conference Player and Rookie of the Week, for the week ending on Oct. 10, as announced earlier this week by the league office. In addition, freshman Gabby Calidonio and junior Viridiana Vazquez Kloss were named to the NE10 Weekly Honor Roll.
FPU’s Faucher named ice hockey Goaltender of the Week
WINTHROP, Mass. — Sophomore Suzette Faucher of the Franklin Pierce University women’s ice hockey team has been named as New England Women’s Hockey Alliance Goaltender of the Week, for the week ending on Oct. 10, as announced earlier this week by the NEWHA office.
Faucher piled up 41 saves against 42 shots to record the first 40-save game of her career in her season debut in Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Mercyhurst
The Ravens (0-2-0) have a home-and-home this weekend with Hockey East opponent Holy Cross. The two will meet at Holy Cross at 6 p.m. Friday and at Franklin Pierce at 3 p.m. Saturday.
KSC men’s soccer team rolls up 7-1 win over Castleton
Freshman Rahul Drukpa scored twice and five other Owls found the back of the net as the Keene State College men’s soccer team rolled to a 7-1 win over visiting Castleton University at Dr. Ron Butcher Field on Wednesday night.
The win gives Keene State (3-5-2, 2-1-1 LEC) seven points in the LEC standings, tying them with UMass Dartmouth, though the Owls have a game in hand on the Corsairs. After starting the year 0-5-1, Keene State is 3-0-1 in its last four games.
Up next, Keene State remains at home for another LEC matchup on Saturday at 1 p.m. when the Owls will host UMass Boston.
KSC women’s soccer drops 2-1 decision to Castleton
CASTLETON, Vt. — The Keene State women’s soccer team fell behind after just 10 seconds and could not recover, dropping a 2-1 decision to Castleton University at Dave Wolk Field on Wednesday evening.
It was the seventh game this year decided by one goal for the Owls (5-8-1, 2-3 LEC).
Up next, Keene State heads to UMass Boston on Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff.