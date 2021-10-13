No. 1 FPU records win over Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The No. 1 Franklin Pierce University men’s soccer team collected a 5-1 victory over Bridgeport on Tuesday night at Knights Field.
The Ravens remain undefeated, moving to a perfect 12-0-0 record on the season, while the Purple Knights fall to 3-6-2. FPU has outscored the opposition 35-3 so far this year.
Cahoon, Murray help KSC get past Falcons
Maggie Cahoon scored twice and Molly Murray added two penalty stroke goals as the Keene State College field hockey team started fast and did not have much trouble downing Fitchburg State University 5-2 in a Little East Conference contest Tuesday night at Owl Athletic Complex.
KSC maintained their hold on the top spot in the conference, a half-game better than Eastern Connecticut State University and the University of Southern Maine, with a win that was never in much doubt, as they scored twice in the opening 14 minutes, led 3-0 at halftime, and 5-0 after three quarters while outshooting Fitchburg 17-1 in that span.
FPU women’s tennis takes down Adelphi
GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — The Franklin Pierce University women’s tennis squad defeated Northeast-10 foe Adelphi University, 5-2, on Tuesday afternoon. The Ravens move to 8-2 (8-2 NE10), while the Panthers move to 6-3 (5-3 NE10) on the year.
Other Scores:
Boys soccer: Hopkinton 2, Fall Mountain 0
Girls soccer: Nashua South 7, Keene 1
Field hockey: Bishop Guertin 3, Keene 0