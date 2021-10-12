Fleming leads KSC men’s soccer to rout of Lasell
Junior Denis Fleming netted twice to lead the Keene State College men’s soccer team to a resounding 7-0 win over visiting Lasell University at Dr. Ron Butcher Field on Monday evening.
Fleming had the Owls up and running in the sixth minute of game, as Mbambi Mbungu cross the ball through the box and Yusufu Juma unselfishly squared it back for Fleming, who rolled it in from close range. Noah Spaulding doubled the lead 10 minutes later, corralling a loose ball in the box and arrowing a laser of a shot into the far corner past Lasell goalkeeper Antonio Centracchio. It was Spaulding’s first career goal.
Less than two minutes after that, Keene State had three goals; Henry Cummings chipped the ball over the top of the defense for Vance Bates to run on to, and he made no mistake for his second of the season. The rout was well and truly on, and Keene State added a fourth before halftime when Clinton Mungeta was tripped up on the edge of the area, and dusted himself off to power the penalty kick past Centracchio.
There was still more scoring to come in the second half, starting when Mbungu dribbled his way through the Lasers’ defense to score an unassisted goal in the 56th minute. Flemming added another in the 66th, scoring again from close range. Nick Dalesio also netted his first career marker, latching on to an assist from Brandon Comire and speeding past the Lasell defense before tapping in.
Regan Racicot made his first career start and played the first half in net; he was not called upon to make a save. Glaudi Bangasimbo also made his first career appearance and made one stop while playing the entire second half.
Keene State begins a stretch of critical conference games, starting with a home tilt against Castleton University on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
---
Angel Pastor Gutierrez lauded as NE10 Player of the Week, Maniatis named to weekly honor roll
MANSFIELD, Mass. — Graduate student Miguel Angel Pastor Gutierrez garnered the Northeast-10 Player of the Week honor, the league announced Monday afternoon. Junior goalkeeper Kosta Maniatis also landed on the NE10 Weekly Honor Roll.
Angel Pastor Gutierrez earns his first NE10 honor of his career, while Maniatis collects his third NE10 weekly award.
Angel Pastor Gutierrez received the honor for his efforts last week, as the No. 1 nationally-ranked Ravens went 2-0-0, picking up wins against Saint Anselm and Southern Connecticut State. The Valencia, Spain, native recorded seven points on the week after netting three goals and adding an assist. He scored both goals in the 2-0 win over the Hawks last Wednesday to lead the team with four points. He also registered three shots on the night, all on target. Against Southern Connecticut State, Angel Pastor Gutierrez netted one of the six goals scored for Franklin pierce and had an assist in the team’s 7-0 triumph. He led the team with shots versus the Owls with four, with one shot on net.
Maniatis went 2-0-0 last week, shutting out both Saint Anselm and Southern Connecticut State at home to earn his sixth and seventh shutouts of the season. The junior made one save that came against Southern Connecticut State, as it was the only shot he faced between both contests.
After earning two more shutouts, Maniatis leads the NE10 conference and is tied for first in the nation. The junior is also first in the NE10 with a 0.233 goals-against-average (GAA), while ranking second in the league with a .846 save percentage. Maniatis leads the nation with his GAA and is 10th with his save percentage.
---
Four from Keene State receive LEC honors
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Three members of the Keene State College swimming and diving team, plus a member of the Keene State women’s soccer team, all received weekly awards from the Little East Conference, the league office has announced.
Alice Loucraft of the women’s swimming and diving team was named the Women’s Rookie Swimmer of the Week. Loucraft won the 1,000 free (11:39.87), the 100 free (57.08), and the 500 free (5:45.48) in a season opening win over Colby-Sawyer and Stonehill.
Kiley Young was named the Women’s Swimmer of the Week. Young was part of the winniing 200 medley relay team in 1:54.45, already nearly as fast as last year’s mark. She also provided the winning margin against Stonehill, winning the 200 IM in 2:18.94 to secure the victory by one piont.
Emma Stelzner was named the Women’s Diver and Rookie Diver of the Week. Stelzner won the 1-meter dive with a score of 159.50.
Alex Kennedy of the women’s soccer team was named the Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week. Kennedy played all 90 minutes, limiting the visiting UMass Dartmouth Corsairs to three shots on goal, and scoring the game winner with three minutes left.
---
Franklin Pierce men’s golf ninth after first day of Eagles Invitational
WATERTOWN, Conn. — The Franklin Pierce University men’s golf team opened its penultimate tournament of the fall season on Monday, as the Ravens played 36 holes on the first day of the Eagles Invitational, hosted by Post University, at the Watertown Golf Club.
Once again in the midst of a crowded midfield, Franklin Pierce turned in rounds of 309 (+25) and 304 (+20), and is in ninth place in a 14-team field with one round remaining.
At the top, Southern New Hampshire is 10 shots clear of the field after a 290-285--575 (+7) opening day. The Penmen lead the host Eagles of Post, who checked in at 292-293--585 (+17). Saint Anselm is third, at 294-298--592 (+24).
Junior Michael Sosik and freshman Peter Wurszt led the way for the Ravens on Monday. The former went 75-76--151 (+9), while the latter went the other way around at 76-75--151 (+9), and the two are part of a six-way tie for 23rd in an 81-golfer field.
The Eagles Invitational will wrap up with the third and final round on Tuesday at Watertown Golf Club.