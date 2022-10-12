High School
MRHS girls soccer picks up big win over Brady
SWANZEY — The Monadnock girls soccer team beat Bishop Brady, 4-2, Tuesday in Swanzey.
Bishop Brady (9-4-1) is currently the No. 5 seed in the Division III standings.
Monadnock (5-7-1) sits in the No. 13 spot in the standings. Sixteen teams make the playoffs. A loss would’ve been a hit on the Huskies’ playoff push, while the win gives them a bit more breathing room with three games to play.
Sophomore Cainen Avery scored twice while classmates Amanda Roy — a nominee for Sentinel Player of the Week — and Shaylee Branon each scored as well.
Monadnock travels to Hopkinton (7-3-2) Thursday at 4 p.m.
Local golfers qualify for individual state tourney
The Division III and IV team championships took place Tuesday at various golf courses across the state.
Monadnock senior Gabe Hill qualified for the individual state championship with a T13 finish in the Division IV tournament at Mount Washington Resort Golf Club. Hill shot an 86 (+14).
Fall Mountain senior Mitchell Cormier finished second in D-IV, shooting a 71 (-1). He was two strokes behind Mascenic sophomore Josiah Hakala (69, -3). The two will compete once again Saturday during the individual tournament.
The Wildcats finished ninth as a team. Monadnock did not have a team score, and Conant finished seventh.
Woodsville won the D-IV team title and Mascenic finished second.
ConVal senior Wyatt Burbank also qualified for the individual state tournament with a third place finish in the Division III tournament Tuesday at Windham Country Club. Burbank shot an 81 (+9), one stroke out of second place and seven strokes out of the lead.
Souhegan won the D-III tournament. ConVal finished eighth as a team.
The individual tournament — which includes golfers from all divisions — is Saturday at Beaver Meadow Golf Course in Concord.
Conant girls soccer scores late to beat Fall Mtn.
LANGDON — The Conant girls soccer team scored with three minutes left in regulation to beat Fall Mountain, 1-0, Tuesday in Langdon.
Conant sophomore Rhianna Aho scored the game-winner off a corner kick, assisted by freshman Riley Vitello.
“It was so nice to see Rhianna get a goal today,” said Conant head coach Devon Spirka in a text. “She works so hard as one of our center middies, and her presence is so important on the field for us. It’s nice to see it pay off for her in a big way.”
Senior goalie Kelly Williams — a nominee for Sentinel Player of the Week — made eight saves.
“She was very solid and decisive in goal,” Spirka said. “That always makes us coaches feel good when we see her having that sort of game.”
While the Orioles have won two in a row and four of their last five games, Tuesday marked Fall Mountain’s third consecutive one-goal loss.
“The bounces for three games haven’t gone our way, leading to three one-goal defeats,” said Fall Mountain head coach George Tsitsonis in a text. “But we need to keep believing it will turn for us. I think we are good enough to finish strong in these last few matches.”
Fall Mountain (5-8) — despite the three consecutive losses — is still hanging onto a playoff spot as the No. 15 seed in Division III with three games to play. The Wildcats travel to Mascoma Valley (0-10) Friday at 4 p.m.
Conant (7-7) sits in the No. 10 seed in the D-III standings. The Orioles have won two in a row and four of their last five games. Conant hosts Derryfield (5-6) Friday at 4 p.m.
MRHS field hockey ends season on a high note
FRANKLIN — Freshman Charleigh Bohannon scored five goals for the Monadnock field hockey team in a 5-0 win over Franklin Tuesday afternoon in Franklin.
The win is the Huskies’ second in a row.
Juniors Kyleigh Baker and Eliza Harwood contributed with strong passing and elimination skills up the right side of the field.
Monadnock ends the season with a 2-10 season, and although didn’t qualify for the postseason, finished the year with two wins.
Other Scores
Boys soccer: Windham 5, Keene 1
Boys soccer: Bishop Brady 10, Monadnock 0
Girls soccer: Lebanon 3, ConVal 2
Field hockey: Hanover 5, ConVal 0
Field hockey: Conant 4, Hopkinton 1
Volleyball: Manchester West 3, Fall Mountain 0
College Sports
KSC field hockey suffers rare loss to Fitchburg St.
FITCHBURG, Mass. — Kalina Piasecki scored just 3:47 into the game and the Keene State College field hockey team had 21 shots on goal to Fitchburg State University’s eight, but the Owls lost a 3-1 Little East Conference field hockey decision to the Falcons Wednesday at Elliot Field as they fell back to .500 on the season.
Keene State (6-6, 5-1 LEC) is back at it Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Hartford, Conn. The matchup with No. 7 Trinity (9-2, 5-2 NESCAC) will be their second against a nationally-ranked foe this season. They fell at then-No. 12 and current No. 4 Amherst College 6-0 on Sept. 14.
Sturgeon nets pair as FPU field hockey chalks up win at AIC
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Senior Gabi Sturgeon notched her first career multiple-goal game on Tuesday night, and sophomore Caity Hazley added a goal and an assist, as the Franklin Pierce University field hockey team went on the road and posted a 4-2 victory in Northeast-10 Conference play at American International.
Junior Anna Beck contributed a goal as well at Abdow Field for the Ravens, who now have nine goals in their last three games, after finding the net just eight times in their first seven games.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 3-7 (2-3 NE10) and has won three in a row for the first time since April of 2021.
The Ravens are back on the road again on Saturday when they travel to Molloy for an NE10 contest. Game time is set for 11 a.m. at Cedar Creek Park in Seaford, N.Y.
