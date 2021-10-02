‘Little mistakes’ doom ConVal football
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal football team fell to Stevens, 22-14, Friday night in Peterborough.
“We let them get away,” said ConVal head coach Mike Jillson. “A lot of little mistakes added up over four quarters.”
Penalties and turnovers made the difference Friday.
“We have to clean things up,” Jillson said.”That’s the harsh reality.”
Sophomore Eric McGrath kicked off the scoring for ConVal with a 68-yard touchdown run.
Senior Jaxon Salamy scored on a six-yard touchdown run at the start of the fourth quarter, then junior Cody Siegel converted the two-point attempt.
“The kids battled,” Jillson said. “They played hard.”
ConVal (0-5) travels to Laconia next Friday.
ConVal volleyball falls to Milford in straight sets
MILFORD — The ConVal volleyball team lost to Milford, 3-0 (13-25, 7-25, 15-25) Thursday afternoon in Milford.
Missing some players caused the Cougars to struggle to dig some tough hits and serves from Milford.
Leading the Cougars was Emma Rodenhiser with nine successful serve receives, five aces, four blocks, three kills and an assist.
Kendall Sullivan had nine successful serve receives, an ace, an assist, and a kill and Samantha Henderson had an ace and 10 successful serve receives.
The Cougars (2-8) next host Fall Mountain on Wednesday for Pink Night.
FPU women’s soccer earns Team Academic Award
KANSAS CITY — The Franklin Pierce University women’s soccer program was among 645 men’s and women’s college soccer programs to earn the United Soccer Coaches’ Team Academic Award for the 2020-21 academic year, as announced last month by the organization.
The Team Academic Award was bestowed on all collegiate soccer programs to post a GPA of 3.0 or higher during the 2020-21 academic year. In all, 406 women’s programs and 239 men’s programs earned the accolade.
The Ravens posted a 3.56 GPA last year, which was the highest mark of the six NE10 women’s programs to earn the award. The other NE10 schools to earn the Team Academic Award were American International (3.51), Le Moyne (3.43), Saint Rose (3.36), Southern Connecticut State (3.50) and Stonehill (3.47).
FPU women’s tennis defeats Bentley
RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce University women’s tennis team earned a 6-1 victory over Northeast-10 foe Bentley at the Tennis Courts on Friday afternoon to improve to 5-1 on the year, including a 3-0 record at home.
The Ravens swept in doubles competition to notch the point. Junior Liria Loria and graduate student Estela Carra finished first, winning on No. 2, marking the fourth straight win for the pair.
The sophomore duo of Maria Penalver Aguilo and Zoe Asterio Correa defeated won on No. 3, while graduate students Anais Geslin and Himani Mor followed with a 6-0 win on No. 1.
In singles play, Carra grabbed the first point for Franklin Pierce on court No. 4.
Mor claimed her point with a 6-0, 6-2 victory on No. 3, before Penalver Aguilo won 6-0, 6-3 on No. 1.
On No. 2, Loria lost, 2-6, 6-2, 10-7 and the Falcons had their lone point of the day.
Asterio Correa won 6-0, 7-6(3), and junior Jillian Pagliuca won 7-6(5), 7-5, on No. 5 and No. 6, respectively, to secure the final two points for the Ravens.
The Crimson and Grey head to Colchester, Vt., on Wednesday to take on Saint Michael’s at 3 p.m.
Other Scores
Volleyball: Prospect Mountain: 3, Fall Mountain 0
Girls Soccer: Stevens 3, Fall Mountain 1