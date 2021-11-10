Derosia helps Keene State women’s basketball hammer Westfield State
Junior Hailey Derosia put up one of the most impressive stat lines of her career thus far, piling up 17 points, 13 rebounds, 13 assists (against just three turnovers), and four steals as the Keene State College women’s basketball team pulled away from Westfield State University 81-67 in non-conference action Tuesday night at Spaulding Gymnasium.
Keene State (2-0) scored the game’s first seven points and led throughout the night, quickly turning away Westfield once they drew within three in the opening moments of the third quarter by outscoring them 26-13 over the remainder of the period. Keene State built a 63-47 lead that eventually grew as high as 23 points (70-47) less than two minutes into the fourth.
Riley Burgess made 7-of-10 from the floor to score 16, while Jackie Alibrandi added 11 points (3-7 3-PT) and four assists.
Jenny Freedman and Samantha Lee each put in 13 for Keene State, as the team racked up 11 steals and forced 21 turnovers.
Franklin Pierce University transfer Paris Wilkey led Westfield with 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting (2-4 3-PT) while Alison Mendel added 11.
Keene State hits the road for the first time for the Middlebury College Tip-Off Classic this weekend. The Owls first take on Babson College (1-0) on Saturday at 1 p.m. Middlebury and Clarkson University are the other two teams at the tournament.
Franklin Pierce men’s ice hockey tripped up by Rivier
WINCHENDON, Mass. — Things got off to a slow start on Tuesday night at the Jason Ritchie Ice Arena, as the Franklin Pierce University men’s ice hockey team and Rivier combined for just 10 shots in a sleepy first period.
Ultimately, a pair of second-period tallies, plus an empty-net goal late in the third, were enough for Rivier to chalk up a 3-1 win over the host Ravens in non-conference play.
Senior Ryan Gorbett scored his third goal in two games in the defeat for Franklin Pierce.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 0-3-0, while Rivier improves to 3-2-0 to open its inaugural season.
Graduate student Ian Wallace finished with 30 saves against 32 shots on goal and suffered the loss (0-2-0) in the Franklin Pierce net. Freshman LJ Newell (3-0-0) stopped 17 of 18 shots at the other end of the ice for Rivier.
The Ravens are right back at it on Thursday when they host Worcester State in a non-conference tilt at 7 p.m.
Franklin Pierce volleyball falls at Saint Anselm
MANCHESTER — Junior Lois Dogbe (11 kills) and freshman Gabby Belcher (10 kills) led the way on Tuesday night as Saint Anselm swept the visiting Franklin Pierce University volleyball team, 3-0, at Stoutenburgh Gymnasium (25-16, 26-24, 25-22).
Junior Tessa Brandt had nine kills in defeat for Franklin Pierce, while sophomore Morgan Schmutzler collected 19 digs in the Northeast-10 Conference match.
With the loss Franklin Pierce moves to 12-11 (6-6 NE10), while Saint Anselm improves to 18-6 (8-3 NE10). The Ravens will have their postseason hopes on the line in the final match of the season. Franklin Pierce travels to Assumption on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Area Sports Schedule
Men’s Soccer
Franklin Pierce vs. Southern New Hampshire, 4 p.m. (NE10 semifinal)