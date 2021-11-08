Keene girls finish third at Meet of Champions
NASHUA — The Keene girls cross country team ran to a third-place finish at Saturday’s Meet of Champions at Mines Falls in Nashua in a field of the 18 best teams across all three divisions.
The Blackbirds finished with 124 points, behind Dover (107) and Oyster River (123).
Senior Hannah Shepard finished in 13th place to lead the Blackbirds, running 18:55, which is the sixth fastest time in Keene history.
Junior Reagan Hoy finished 26th (19:21), freshman Corrine Kinson finished 38th (19:49), senior Sofia Guardiano finished 39th (19:50) and sophomore Ella Hoy placed 50th (20:03), giving the team a 1:08 spread for runners 1-5.
The Keene girls qualified to compete at the New England Championships next weekend at Thetford Academy in Vermont.
In the boys race, senior Torin Kindopp finished second overall with a time of 15:25 to lead the Blackbirds. Classmate Jonathan Hills finished 11th (15:49).
The team finished 11th with 242 points.
The Monadnock boys finished 14th (366 points), led by senior Mitchell Hill (48th, 16:48) and sophomore Jace Joslyn (61st, 17:05).
Fall Mountain and Conant placed 17th and 18th respectively. Sophomore Ben Tetu (81st, 17:16) paced the Wildcats while Conant senior John Mormando finished 95th in 17:34 to lead the Orioles.
The Monadnock girls finished 11th as a team, with eighth grader Sadie Gibson finishing 34th (19:43) to lead the Huskies. Classmate Summer Bentley was not far behind, finishing 43rd in 19:54, and sophomore Alyssa Hall finished 47th in 19:57.
Conant girls placed 14th as a team, led by junior Kylie Aho (45th, 19:57) and freshman Bella Nero (73rd, 20:35).
ConVal senior Allison Bull placed 61st (20:21) as the Cougars’ individual qualifier.
FPU men blank SCSU in NE10 quarterfinal
RINDGE — The No. 4 nationally-ranked Franklin Pierce University men’s soccer team opened the postseason in style on Saturday night, as the top-seeded Ravens rolled to a 5-0 victory over eighth-seeded Southern Connecticut State in the quarterfinal round of the Northeast-10 Conference Championship at Sodexo Field.
Four different players had a goal and an assist each, and the Ravens featured five different goal-scorers on the night.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 17-1-0 and advances to meet fourth-seeded Southern New Hampshire in the semifinal round, after the Penmen tallied a 1-0 victory at home over Adelphi on Saturday afternoon.
The semifinal round of the NE10 Championship is set for Wednesday and the Ravens will host SNHU at 4 p.m. at Sodexo Field.
The regular-season champions asserted their dominance early, as graduate student Aaron Acevedo Artes took a feed from graduate student Jonas Cervera Anchel and put a shot into the top-right corner of SCSU’s net from distance to give the Ravens an early lead in the 16th minute. It was his fourth goal of the season.
Things got dicey in the middle of the half, with yellow cards being handed out on each side of the ball.
In the 38th minute, Cervera Anchel received an assist from freshman Braudilio Rodrigues and sent a shot from the center of the field into the bottom right corner of the net to make it 2-0 heading into halftime.
The Ravens stormed out of the gates in the second half, with a pair of goals in the first 11 minutes.
Rodrigues struck just 23 seconds into the stanza, off a feed from graduate student Antonio Santos Ferreira for his eighth of the year.
Santos Ferreira then put away one of his own, his fifth of the campaign, in the 56th minute, on an assist from graduate student Pedro Juan Vicente.
In the 64th minute, graduate student Yannik Felber finished off a cross from the right side from Acevedo Artes to cap the scoring and create the 5-0 final.
Junior Kosta Maniatis did not have to face a shot over 63:15 in net on the way to the win (14-1-0).
FPU women eliminated on PKs in NE10 quarters
WORCESTER, Mass. — There was nothing in it through 110 minutes on Sunday afternoon, as the fifth-seeded Franklin Pierce University women’s soccer team locked horns on the road with fourth-seeded Assumption in the quarterfinal round of the Northeast-10 Conference Championship.
After the game was played to a scoreless draw through two overtime periods, Assumption advanced to the semifinal round on penalty kicks, 3-2.
With the draw, Franklin Pierce now stands at 9-4-4 and will have to await word on a possible at-large bid to the NCAA Championship, though an 0-1-1 week is unlikely to do the team any favors in the East Region rankings.
Assumption now stands at 7-4-7 and advances to host eighth-seeded Southern Connecticut State in a Thursday semifinal, after the Owls upset regular-season champion Southern New Hampshire on the road, 2-1.
The game was relatively even statistically. Assumption enjoyed a 13-8 advantage in shot attempts, but Franklin Pierce posted a 7-5 edge in shots on goal.
Both keepers were able to chalk up clean sheets on the afternoon, as freshman Gabby Calidonio made five saves for Franklin Pierce and freshman Julia Walsh (7-4-7) stopped seven shots for Assumption. It was the fourth shutout of the season for Calidonio (7-3-4) and the seventh for Walsh.
With the scoreless draw on the books, a penalty shootout decided which team would advance to meet SCSU in the semifinal round. It was the third round of the five-round shootout which would prove decisive. After both teams put away each of their first two kicks from the spot, sophomore Tess McKenzie hit the right post with Franklin Pierce’s third attempt.
Freshman Ashley Wenzel followed and buried her kick in the left side of the net, and then neither team could put home another shot.
Walsh made a save on freshman Hailey Goodman, who went right with her shot, and then Calidonio kept the Ravens alive with a diving save on senior Diana Bruggeman’s shot towards the left side of the net.
Freshman Salome Kerguillec came up in a most-convert situation for Franklin Pierce, but her shot to the right was saved and Walsh was mobbed by her teammates as the Greyhounds advanced.
Other Scores:
Football (Nov. 6): Stonehill 34, Franklin Pierce 7
Women’s Ice Hockey (Nov. 5): FPU 5, Castleton 0
Women’s Ice Hockey (Nov. 6): FPU 3, UNH 3 (OT)
Volleyball (Nov. 5): Franklin Pierce 3, Adelphi 0
Volleyball (Nov. 6): Franklin Pierce 3, Pace 0
Men’s Ice Hockey (Nov. 5): SNHU 8, FPU 1
Men’s Ice Hockey (Nov. 6): Stonehill 5, FPU 3