KSC volleyball falls to UMass-Boston in semis
BOSTON, Mass. — The Keene State College volleyball team was three points away from beating the UMass-Boston at the Clark Athletic Center for the first time in 13 years and, in the process, hosting the Little East Conference tournament championship on Saturday on their home court.
Instead, the Owls surrendered six of the final seven points to drop a tough 3-2 (25-17, 16-25, 25-18, 19-25, 13-15) decision to the Beacons in Thursday night’s semifinal.
The Owls put up 11 kills against just one error, hitting .417 in a third set where they used a monster 15-4 surge to turn a one-point deficit into a 24-14 lead and eventual 2-1 match advantage, but they could not hold on.
KSC opened up leads of 4-1, 7-3, and 10-6 in the fourth frame looking to close the match, but the Beacons stormed back for a 14-13 edge and never trailed again, pushing the semifinal between the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds in the league to the distance.
Ali McLoughlin and Sydney Johnson finished with 10 kills apiece and Elizabeth Johnson nine (on .444 hitting). Reagan Fleming had 15 digs and Kacie Blanchet 38 assists, five digs, and three aces.
Keene State has lost eight out of 10 LEC tournament meetings against UMass-Boston. The wins came in the 2008 final in Keene and 2018 semifinal at ECSU. KSC was bidding to have the final on their home floor for the first since the 3-2 thriller in ‘08 that gave the Owls their lone league tournament championship.
Sydney Johnson finishes the season with exactly .300 kills, while Elizabeth Johnson hit a team-best .320 on 425 swings.
