Late pair of goals sinks FPU women in loss
RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce University women’s soccer team led through 84 minutes on Wednesday night at Sodexo Field, but in a span of just 104 seconds, visiting Assumption got goals from freshmen Ashley Wenzel and Haleigh Ward to snatch a 2-1 victory and abruptly deal Franklin Pierce a loss in the regular-season finale for both squads.
All three goals came from freshmen on the night, as Delaney Farinha had the lone tally for the Ravens.
With the Northeast-10 Conference loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 9-4-3 (6-4-3 NE10), while Assumption improves to 7-4-6 (5-3-5 NE10).
When the dust settled on the final day of the NE10 regular season, Assumption, Franklin Pierce at Saint Anselm were left in a three-way tie for fourth place, which is the final position to host Sunday’s quarterfinal round of the NE10 Championship. As a result of head-to-head wins in both matchups, Assumption claimed the fourth seed, while Franklin Pierce is fifth, by virtue of its head-to-head win over Saint Anselm.
It all means the Ravens and Greyhounds will meet again on Sunday in a quarterfinal matchup, to be hosted by Assumption. Game time is to be determined in Worcester, Mass.
Freshman Gabby Calidonio finished with five saves against seven shots and suffered the loss (7-3-3) in front of the Franklin Pierce goal.
Freshman Julia Walsh (7-4-6) made three stops against four shots at the other end of the field for Assumption.
