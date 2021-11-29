KSC men’s basketball bounces back, routs MIT
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The Keene State College men’s basketball team made it a strong start after the quick Thanksgiving turnaround, shooting a season-best 58 percent from the field as it rolled to a 92-74 blowout of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in non-conference action Saturday afternoon at the Rockwell Cage.
The Owls trailed for less than a minute in the game, built a 17-point lead in the first half, and then pulled away again after the Engineers got as close as six with 16:53 left as they snapped MIT’s three-game winning streak and gave them their first home loss of the season while dominating most statistical categories.
KSC once again featured a balanced, efficient offensive attack with Jeff Hunter and James Anozie combining for 37 points, 19 rebounds, three assists, and four blocks.
Nate Siow had his best showing of the season with 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting, six assists, four steals, and four rebounds, while Mason Jean Baptiste was once again in double-digits with 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3-PT).
Octavio Brito rounded out the double-figure scorers by scoring 11. Even shooting 58 percent, Keene State still controlled the glass 34-22 including 11-5 on the offensive end.
MIT led just twice – 7-5 at the 14:33 mark of the first half and 15-14 three minutes later – before the Owls took over for most of the rest of the game.
Hunter, Brito and Anozie sparked an 11-0 run after their last deficit to put KSC in front 26-15 with 7:27 left in the half.
Hunter had 19 points (9-13 FG) and nine rebounds, while Anozie had an 18 point, 10 rebound double-double, his first of the season. He has 34 points on 12-of-23 shooting and 18 rebounds in his last two games (Middlebury, MIT).
Keene State opens Little East Conference play Saturday at home against the University of Southern Maine (3-4) at 3 p.m.
FPU men hang on against Caldwell
RINDGE — After opening up a 21-point halftime lead in the Fieldhouse on Sunday afternoon, the Franklin Pierce University men’s basketball team survived a 51-point second-half outburst from Caldwell, to hang on for an 83-78 non-conference victory.
Junior Maxwell Zegarowski led three Ravens in double digits with 23, and added 11 rebounds to record a double-double, while Caldwell senior Anthony Cooper led all players with 31 points.
With the win, the Ravens get back to .500 on the season, at 3-3, while Caldwell falls to 3-2.
The first half saw a strong showing from the Ravens on both sides of the ball, highlighted by a defensive effort which held the Cougars to just 11-for-37 from the floor (29.7 percent).
Zegarowski collected eight rebounds in the first half alone, while junior Brandon Kolek snagged three steals.
For their part, the Ravens hit at a 45-percent clip (18-for-40) in the opening stanza, keyed by 12 points from freshman Sean Trumper, 11 from junior Isaiah Moore and 10 from Zegarowski. Franklin Pierce drilled six three-pointers (6-for-14) as well, on the way to a 48-27 lead at the intermission.
The second half began with Caldwell beginning to battle back, through the help of Cooper and sophomore Daniel Dade Jr., who went for 16 and 17 points, respectively, in the half. With the two guards heating up, the Ravens got into foul trouble, which put Caldwell into the bonus just halfway through the period. Utilizing a second-half shooting performance which included 6-for-9 from three-point range and 11-for-12 from the foul line, the Cougars surged and cut the Franklin Pierce lead to just one (68-67), with seven minutes to play.
The Ravens stemmed the tide however, with a Moore jump shot on the ensuing possession to kick-start a 6-0 burst in just over a minute, which was ultimately enough to keep the Cougars at bay.
Caldwell would battle the lead back down to three once more (81-78), but could get no closer. Zegarowski sunk a pair of late free throws to put the game on ice and give the Ravens a tight, 83-78 victory.
In fact, Zegarowski made all nine of his free throws on the day to turn a 6-for-14 shooting day into a 23-point outing, and added the 11 rebounds as well, for his first double-double of the year.
Moore added 21 points on 9-for-18 from the field, while Trumper notched 15 on 6-for-12, and narrowly missed a double-double of his own with nine rebounds. Moore dished out five assists along the way, while freshman Mohamed Traore led all players with six helpers.
Next up for Franklin Pierce is a home tilt against Southern New Hampshire on Saturday at 5 p.m.
FPU men’s ice hockey edged at Castleton
RUTLAND, Vt. — A goal in the middle of the third period would stand as the difference on Saturday afternoon as Castleton took the Terry Moran Invitational title in its own home tournament, by chalking up a 3-1 win over the Franklin Pierce University men’s ice hockey team at Spartan Arena.
Junior Conor Foley scored the lone goal in defeat for the Ravens, in the championship game of the tournament.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 2-8-0, while Castleton improves to 3-6-1. For the Spartans, who annually host a tournament Thanksgiving weekend, it marked the first time the team kept the trophy for itself since 2017.
At the conclusion of play, Foley and senior Paul Antkowiak were named to the Moran Invitational All-Tournament Team. Foley had a goal in each of Franklin Pierce’s two games, while Antkowiak keyed a defensive effort which helped produce Friday night’s shutout.
After a scoreless first, the two teams traded goals in the first two minutes of the middle stanza.
The Spartans turned up the heat in the third period, to the tune of a 14-8 advantage in shots, and procured the game-winning goal at 12:07.
Castleton later picked up an empty-net goal to create the 3-1 final.
Graduate student Ian Wallace piled up 35 saves against 37 shots in the Franklin Pierce crease, but was stuck with the loss (0-5-0) anyway.
Quick start lifts FPU women over Queens (N.Y.)
QUEENS, N.Y. — A 22-point first quarter jump-started the offense for the Franklin Pierce University women’s basketball team on Saturday afternoon, in a 78-63 win over the Queens College (N.Y.) Knights.
Senior Rylee Skinner amassed 22 points off the bench.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 5-2, while Queens falls to 0-5.
Franklin Pierce jumped out to a quick, 10-0 lead on the back of four points and a steal from sophomore Anna Badosa Soler out of the gate. The lead continued to grow for the Ravens with strong play on both the offensive and defensive end in the opening quarter, as they built a 22-9 advantage heading into the quarter break.
Queens came out much stronger in the second quarter and outscored the Ravens 19-18 in the frame, though Franklin Pierce still held a 40-28 lead at the half.
The Ravens then generated even more offense in the third than they had in the first. Senior Emma Carter scored the first seven points in the stanza and the crimson and grey never looked back from there.
Skinner paced all players with 22 points on 9-for-12 shooting, to headline a 29-for-65 day (44.6 percent) for the Ravens, and she would add five rebounds and an assist as well.
Sophomore Ines Gimenez Monserrat finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals in the contest.
Carter rounded out three Ravens in double digits with 13 points of her own on 5-for-11 from the field.
Franklin Pierce is back in action on Saturday with a return to Northeast-10 Conference play on the road at Bentley University, for a 1 p.m. tipoff in Waltham, Mass.