Keene State volleyball advances to LEC semis
The Keene State volleyball team defended its home court with a 3-1 (25-17, 18-25, 25-22, 25-17) win over UMass-Dartmouth in the quarterfinal round of the LEC tournament Tuesday in Keene.
The No. 3-seeded Owls were led by Sydney Johnson (16 kills, 20 digs), Elizabeth Johnson (four blocks) and Kacie Blanchet (42 assists).
Keene State moves on to the semifinal round, where they will meet No. 2 UMass-Boston in Boston on Thursday at 7 p.m.
KSC field hockey continues to roll in LEC
The Keene State field hockey team, which earned the No. 1 seed in the LEC tournament, continued its winning ways in conference play, taking down UMass-Dartmouth, 8-3, in the LEC quarterfinals Tuesday in Keene.
Ellie Hunkins led the way with four goals. Irini Stefanakos scored twice. Lauren Hausser and Grace Taylor added goals for the Owls.
Maggie Cahoon and Taylor each had an assist.
Molly Edmark made two saves and Victoria Watson added another as the two split time in the cage.
Keene State took a 3-0 lead after the first quarter and never looked back from there, punching their ticket to the semifinal round, where they will host the University of Southern Maine Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
KSC men’s soccer falls in LEC quarterfinals
PROVIDENCE, RI — No. 4 seed Rhode Island College scored twice in the first 25 minutes of the game en route to a 3-0 win over No. 5 seed Keene State College in the quarterfinal round of the Little East Conference men’s soccer tournament at Alumni Field in Providence, R.I.
RIC’s Sa-Leem Kamarah netted twice, including the opener in the 11th minute when the ball was spilled in the box and Kamarah pounced to slide it past KSC goalie Nate Howard.
Mbambi Mbungu had the next chance for the Owls, but his shot was wrapped up by RIC goalie Charlie Tashjian.
Kamarah added another 15 minutes later, controlling a pass from James Petrella before scoring past Howard again.
In the second half, Benny Tamzarian appeared to have scored with a header off a corner kick from Denis Fleming, but the ball was cleared off the line and was adjudged to not have gone over.
Egardo Cardona wrapped up the win in the 65th minute, looping a shot over Howard after the ball was played into the box by Jonathan Oliveira.
Howard made seven stops for Keene State, which was outshot 20-13.
Rhode Island College next heads to top seeded Eastern Connecticut State on Thursday night for a semifinal.
KSC women lose in LEC soccer quarterfinals
CASTLETON, Vt. — Rylee Nichols bagged a hat-trick to lead No. 3 seed Castleton University to a 3-0 win over No. 6 seed Keene State College in the quarterfinal round of the LEC soccer tournament on Tuesday night at Dave Wolk Stadium.
In a defensive battle where both teams combined for eight shots on goal, Nichols got the only goal the Spartans would need in the 11th minute when she raced past the KSC defense and fired past the onrush of Keene State goalie Rebecca Koziara.
Amanda Marshall had the Owls’ first opportunity but her shot in the 12th minute was wrapped up by Alex Benfatti. Alex Kennedy had KSC’s other attempt on net in the 39th minute.
It remained 1-0 at the break, but Nichols netted another 10 minutes into the half, springing the offside trap before rifling a shot past Koziara in the top right hand corner. Nichols completed her hat-trick with a goal from outside the area, bending it past Koziara at the far post.
Keene State has been eliminated by Castleton in each of the last two LEC tournaments; the Spartans upset the Owls in Keene on Nov. 5, 2019.
The Spartans next move on to the semifinals, where they will face UMass-Boston on Thursday.