FPU’s Lindstrom named to All-NE10 Third Team
Junior Ingrid Lindstrom of the Franklin Pierce University volleyball team was named to the All-Northeast-10 Conference Third Team, as the league announced its end-of-season awards Thursday afternoon. It is her first career All-Conference selection.
Lindstrom finished fourth on the team with 160 kills (2.03 kills per set) while playing in 21 of Franklin Pierce’s 24 matches. Over 369 attempts, she posted a team-best attack percentage of .266. Lindstrom was also second on the team in blocks, with 50 (18 solo), good for an average of 0.63 per set. Her 2.5 points per set ranks fourth on the team. Along the way, Lindstrom mixed in 33 digs, four assists and one ace.
Lindstrom ranks 14th in the NE10 in blocks per set and 17th in attack percentage.
FPU’s Hendrickson named Rookie of the Week
Freshman Geno Hendrickson of the Franklin Pierce University women’s ice hockey team has been named as New England Women’s Hockey Alliance (NEWHA) Rookie of the Week, for the week ending on Nov. 14, as announced on Tuesday by the league office.
It is the first NEWHA weekly award of her young career.
Hendrickson scored in both games last weekend, as the Ravens swept Saint Michael’s on home ice.
Last Friday night, Nov. 12, she struck for her first collegiate goal in the third period, which stood as the only goal in a 1-0 Franklin Pierce victory. On Nov. 13, she struck for a first-period power-play goal in a 5-0 win. Over the course of the two games, Hendrickson piled up nine shots and finished +1.
On the season, Hendrickson has five points (2-3-5) while playing in all 11 games for the Ravens. She has scored the one game-winning goal and the one power-play goal, while accumulating 35 shots and going +6.
Area Sports Schedule
Saturday
Men’s Basketball
Keene State vs. Springfield, 7 p.m.
Franklin Pierce vs. Saint Anselm, 1 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Franklin Pierce at Dominican (N.Y.), 12 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
Franklin Pierce vs. Post, 3 p.m. (NCAA Second Round)
Men’s Hockey
Franklin Pierce at Fitchburg State, 6 p.m.
Women’s Hockey
Franklin Pierce at Post, 3:30 p.m.
Swimming
Keene State vs. Bentley, 1 p.m.
Cross Country
Franklin Pierce at NCAAs, 8:30 a.m.