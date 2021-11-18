FPU women hoopsters win on the road at Post
WATERBURY, Conn. — Sophomore Emma Carter went for 27 points and sophomore Ines Gimenez Monserrat added 21 more on Wednesday night, as the Franklin Pierce University women’s basketball team chalked up a 76-58 road win over Post University at Drubner Center. Junior Sha’Raya Haines scored 15 and senior Jaeonna Sutton added 14 in defeat for Post.
The first half went back and forth, with Post holding a 21-14 advantage in the first quarter and Franklin Pierce answering with a 17-11 margin in the second quarter to trail by a point at halftime, 32-31. The Ravens then took control in the second half, beginning with an 11-6 run to open the third quarter, which gave them the lead for good. Franklin Pierce ultimately ran up a 20-10 advantage in the third quarter, then used a 25-16 fourth quarter to finish things off.
Carter’s game-high 27 came on 9-for-16 from the floor, as part of a 26-for-61 shooting day for the Ravens. She added 8-for-9 from the free-throw line as well. Gimenez Monserrat’s 21 came on a 9-for-16 shooting line, which included 3-for-5 from three-point range. The duo combined for 48 of the Ravens’ 76 points.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 3-0, while Post falls to 1-1.
The Ravens are on the road again this weekend, when they travel to Dominican (N.Y.) for a pair of non-conference games. Franklin Pierce will square off with Caldwell at 6 p.m. Friday and take on the host Chargers at noon on Saturday.