FPU men’s basketball falls at California (Pa.)
CALIFORNIA, Pa. — A pair of 30-point scorers were too much for the Franklin Pierce University men’s basketball team to handle on the road on Tuesday night, falling to California (Pa.), 104-84, at Convocation Center.
The Ravens had four in double figures, including 20 from freshman Mohamed Traore.
Sophomore Philip Alston led the way for the Vulcans with 37 points, while senior Brent Pegram added 34.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 1-2, while Cal U improves to 3-0.
Franklin Pierce shot 40.3 percent from the field (31-for-77) in the losing effort.
Cal U held a five-point lead heading into halftime. In the second half, the Vulcans turned on the jets and outscored the Ravens 54-39, to extend the final margin of victory to 20 points.
Cal U shot 60 percent from the field (42-for-70), including a lights-out 68.8 percent in the second half (22-for-32), and connected on 11 three-pointers (11-for-28) in the contest. The Vulcans were 9-for-15 from the free-throw line and snagged a total of 44 rebounds, 11 of which came at the offensive end.
Franklin Pierce connected on 12 three-pointers (12-for-38) and went 10-for-11 from the free-throw line. The Ravens were outrebounded, 44-33, though did nab 13 offensive boards of their own.
Traore led the team in scoring with 20 points on 7-for-12 shooting and knocked down five three-pointers along the way. Junior Isaiah Moore added 14 points on the night, on 6-for-14 from the floor.
Freshman Jarnel Snow-Guzman and junior Maxwell Zegarowski made it four Ravens in double digits, with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Sophomore Sean Bresnan led Franklin Pierce with eight rebounds, as part of a stat line which also included nine points, five steals and a blocked shot.
The Ravens will be back home to open Northeast-10 Conference play on Saturday as they host Saint Anselm at 1 p.m. in the Fieldhouse.
Late comeback not enough, as Franklin Pierce men’s ice hockey falls to Post
SHELTON, Conn. — The Franklin Pierce University men’s ice hockey team turned on the offense late on Tuesday night, but the team’s comeback bid came up short on the road at Post, falling 4-3 in Northeast-10 Conference play at Sports Center of Connecticut.
Sophomore Trevor Lawler scored his first collegiate goal in defeat for Franklin Pierce.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 0-5-0 (0-3-0 NE10), while Post improves to 2-4-0 (2-2-0 NE10).
Post held a 3-1 lead going into the third period, before the teams combined for four goals in a busy final 20 minutes. The Eagles picked up what would stand as an important insurance marker on the power play at 7:34.
Franklin Pierce set off on the comeback trail from there, though it would ultimately be too little, too late. The first of three Ravens’ goals came at 9:23, after junior Dom Norris found the back of the net for the second time this year.
The Ravens then struck twice in just 62 seconds to make things interesting. Working on the power play, senior Ryan Gorbett salted away a rebound from the right circle for his team-leading fourth of the year at 15:44.
Just over a minute later, Lawler put away his first collegiate goal, at 16:46.
Franklin Pierce would get the goaltender off for the extra attacker over the final 1:50, but could not find the tying goal.
Graduate student Ian Wallace finished with 32 saves against 36 shots and suffered the loss in net (0-3-0).
The Ravens are back in action on Friday when they travel to Saint Michael’s for an NE10 contest at 7 p.m. in South Burlington, Vt.
