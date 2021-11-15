Keene High girls finish 13th at New Englands
THETFORD, Vt. — In the field that included the top teams from New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, Connecticut and Rhode Island, the Keene girls cross country team finished 13th at New Englands on Saturday at Thetford Academy in Thetford, Vt.
Senior Hannah Shepard finished 81st (21:41), freshman Corinne Kinson finished 86th (21:46), junior Reagan Hoy finished 112th (22:07), senior Sofia Guardiano finished 123rd (22:16), and sophomore Ella Hoy finished 197th (23:15).
The Blackbirds scored 349 points. New Milford, Conn., won the race with 140 points.
The narrow course and challenging conditions created challenges for the entire field. Keene saw one runner fall and get spiked, while another ran 2.5 miles with just one shoe.
In the boys race, Keene senior Torin Kindopp finished 42nd (17:27) and classmate Jonathan Hills finished 53rd (17:36).
The Keene girls team highlighted its season with a state championship at the Division I race, while Kindopp won the DI individual title and finished second at the Meet of Champions. Hills finished fourth at the DI race and 11th at the MoC.
Mason Jean Baptiste, Owls overwhelm Falcons
Mason Jean Baptiste scored 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting (4-of-8 from long range) in 23 minutes as the Keene State College men’s basketball team picked apart Fitchburg State University in a 101-76 blowout Saturday afternoon at Spaulding Gymnasium.
The Falcons scored the game’s opening basket 1:11 in, but the Owls answered with the next six as part of a 12-2 burst in barely over two minutes, and that told the story of the day as KSC was rarely threatened.
The Owls played 11 reserves during the game, all for at least seven minutes, after the starters — led by Jean Baptiste and Jeff Hunter’s 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting to go along with six rebounds — combined for 65 points on 26-for-42 shooting.
“It was one of those days that we got to play everybody,” said head coach Ryan Cain. “Every time we get that chance, it’s great and it gives you an opportunity to evaluate different guys.”
KSC was ahead by double-digits (21-11) less than eight minutes in after a layup by Jean Baptiste, and Octavio Brito’s triple on the next possession made it 24-13.
“Octavio has been extremely impressive,” Cain said. “He’s been exceeding expectations. He’ll be a guy who can contribute even when the ball’s not going in the bucket.”
The Owls were ahead 54-35 at the break, then went on a 14-2 run to start the second half.
“Our guys did a good job of focusing at the start of the second half,” Cain said. “That’s something we were working on.”
The Owls (2-0) hit the road for the first time this season and will visit Middlebury College for a 7 p.m. tip-off on Tuesday.
Middlebury women edge KSC in overtime
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Middlebury College used a 10-0 run in overtime to take control after the Keene State College women’s basketball team scored the opening basket and went on to edge the Owls 84-74 in the final game of the Middlebury Tip-Off Classic Sunday afternoon at Pepin Gymnasium.
KSC put four in double-figures, outshot the Panthers 46.2 percent to 41.3 percent, made 8-of-18 from long range and held the lead for nearly 10 more minutes than Middlebury in the game, but much like Saturday against Babson College, could not overcome 24 turnovers that resulted in a 34-18 edge in points for the home team.
The Owls won the second quarter 21-16 thanks to 60 percent shooting (3-of-6 from three) to expand a one-point lead after one to six at halftime, and eventually were up 11 (43-32) barely over two minutes into the second half, but the Panthers hit back with a 15-5 burst to get within one after three.
A game that saw 12 ties and eight lead changes was predictably tight down the stretch, as Hailey Derosia connected from distance to tie the game at 60 with 4:29 to go and then gave the Owls a 65-64 lead with another trey at the 2:35 mark.
She made two of her three long-range tries on the day and 6-of-12 shots from the field to score 14 points. The Owl junior’s efficiency continues, now having made 23-of-42 shots this year and 5-of-10 from three-point range while averaging 16 points per game. Derosia shot 50 percent (9-of-18) and made 4-of-6 threes while scoring 24 points and grabbing eight rebounds in 43 minutes on the tournament this weekend.
Jackie Alibrandi led KSC with 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3-PT) and five rebounds. Rylee Burgess finished with 12 points (6-9 FG) and Kenzie Durnford totaled 12 points (2-4 3-PT), seven rebounds, two assists, and a steal.
Aryanna Murray chipped in eight points, seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals.
Keene State visits the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (0-3) on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. tip-off.
---
Moore, Traore lead Franklin Pierce men’s basketball past Jefferson
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Junior Isaiah Moore scored 25 points to finish off a 56-point weekend, and freshman Mohamed Traore added 23 more on Sunday afternoon, as the Franklin Pierce University men’s basketball team made it a weekend split in Philadelphia to open the season.
The Ravens used a 55-point second half to erase a two-point halftime deficit and cruised to an 84-66 win on the road at Jefferson, at the Gallagher Center.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 1-1, while Jefferson falls to 1-1.
Down 31-29 at the half, Franklin Pierce scored the first eight points of the second half, took the lead on a layup by freshman Sean Trumper and never looked back.
It was part of a larger, 15-4 run to open the half, which allowed the Ravens to seize control of the contest. Franklin Pierce led by 10 six-and-a-half minutes into the second stanza (46-36), and Jefferson would never get within five the rest of the way.
Moore led the way with 25 points on 7-for-12 shooting, and added an 11-for-13 performance from the foul line as well. Traore’s 23 came on 9-for-12 from the floor, including a trio of three-pointers on four attempts.
Junior Brandon Kolek added nine off the bench on a 4-for-5 day.
The Ravens are back at it on the road on Tuesday when they travel to California (Pa.) for a 5 p.m. contest.
---
Balanced attack propels Franklin Pierce women’s basketball past Wilmington (Del.)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was four in double digits on Sunday afternoon for the Franklin Pierce University women’s basketball team, as the Ravens finished a perfect opening weekend with a 69-57 win over Wilmington (Del.) in neutral-site, non-conference play at College of Staten Island.
Sophomores Ines Gimenez Monserrat and Gisela Vazquez Segura led the way with 14 apiece, while seniors Lisa Sulejmani and Emma Carter contributed 13 each.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 2-0, while Wilmington falls to 0-2.
The Ravens used the first three quarters to build up a lead Wilmington could not overcome.
Franklin Pierce posted a 20-14 edge in the first quarter, on the way to a 35-26 halftime lead. The Ravens increased the lead with a 16-10 advantage in the third quarter.
The Wildcats clawed a few points back via a 21-18 margin in the fourth quarter, but the Ravens were able to finish off the 69-57 victory.
The Ravens are back in action Wednesday when they travel to Post for a non-conference contest at 5:30 p.m. in Waterbury, Conn.
---
Franklin Pierce football falls to No. 19 New Haven in season finale
RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce University football team closed out its second season on Saturday afternoon, on its home turf at Sodexo Field, falling to No. 19 New Haven, 34-20.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce wraps up the season at 0-10 (0-8 NE10), while New Haven improves to 9-1 (8-0 NE10). The Ravens honored their 20-player senior class prior to the start of the game.
The Ravens began the day with freshman Cole Alexander under center. Playing the first half, he went 5-for-12 for 73 yards and threw an interception as well.
Junior Bryce Macina took over to start the second half. Macina went 15-for-22 for 246 yards and a touchdown, to go with an interception.
The Chargers went with graduate student Connor Degenhardt at quarterback. He had a day as well, as he went 15-for-22, and recorded 158 yards passing, with two touchdowns and one interception.
The game was a very run-heavy affair, with New Haven junior Jake Conlan leading all players with 107 yards on 17 rushes (6.3 yards per rush) and a pair of touchdowns.
Junior EJ Burgess, his Ravens’ counterpart, rushed for 50 yards on 15 attempts, and scored a touchdown as well.
The Ravens had three receivers finish north of 70 yards on the day, as sophomore Tyvarius Daniels caught four passes for 77 yards, Burgess went for 74 yards and a score on three catches, and sophomore Conner Baldasaro hauled in four passes for 72 yards.
Defensively, freshman Tyquon Stokes led all players with 11 tackles, while junior Qudair Sims recorded an interception and broke up a pair of passes.
---
Other Scores
Men’s basketball (Nov. 13): Holy Family 91, Franklin Pierce 84
Women’s basketball (Nov. 13): Franklin Pierce 68, Holy Family 57
Women’s ice hockey (Nov. 12): Franklin Pierce 1, St. Michael’s 0
Women’s ice hockey (Nov. 13): Franklin Pierce 5, St. Michael’s 0
Volleyball (Nov. 13): Assumption 3, Franklin Pierce 2