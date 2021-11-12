FPU falls to Worcester State after rough third
WINCHENDON, Mass. — Up by a goal with one minute to play on Thursday night, the Franklin Pierce University men’s ice hockey team could not seal the deal on its first win of the season. A late penalty proved costly, as visiting Worcester State struck for an extra-attacker, power-play goal with 41 seconds to play to tie the game.
The Lancers then scored again with 16.3 seconds to play, which left the stunned Ravens on the short end of a 4-3, non-conference decision at Jason Ritchie Ice Arena.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 0-4-0, while Worcester State gets into the win column and improves to 1-4-0.
The Ravens led 2-1 heading into the third, but surrendered a power-play goal early in the stanza at 2:47. Special teams have been an issue for Franklin Pierce on the young season, and a pair of power-play goals would loom large on Thursday night.
Worcester State went 2-for-3 on the man-advantage, which knocked Franklin Pierce’s penalty kill down to 62 percent for the season (13-for-21).
Franklin Pierce reclaimed the lead with less than eight minutes to go though, at 12:03. Senior Ryan Gorbett provided the feed from the left side on the rush, and junior Jason Ladzinski buried his first of the year from the slot. Senior Stephen Jacobs added an assist on the play as well.
Things were looking up for the Ravens, until sophomore Steven Wesley was whistled for interference at 18:34. Worcester State called its timeout and pulled the goaltender for an extra attacker, creating a two-man advantage.
The move paid off after an offensive-zone faceoff on the right wing. Amid a scramble to the right of, and eventually behind, the Franklin Pierce net, Worcester State squeaked a shot home to level things at 3-3, with just 41 seconds to play.
From there, it took only 24.7 seconds for the Lancers to find the game-winner.
Senior Adam Carman finished with 30 saves against 34 shots and suffered the loss (0-1-0) in the Franklin Pierce net.
Junior Nevin Tardif (1-2-0) stopped 32 of 35 at the other end of the ice to pick up the win for Worcester State.
Area Sports Schedule
Women’s ice hockey
Franklin Pierce vs. Saint Michael’s, 7:30 p.m.