Keene baseball falls behind against Bishop Guertin
The Keene baseball team dropped its fifth game in a row, an 8-1 loss to Bishop Guertin, Monday in Keene.
Bishop Guertin scored four runs in the top of the first inning, and that score held until the sixth inning when the Cardinals tacked on three more runs to take 7-0 lead.
The teams traded runs in the bottom of the sixth and top of the seventh for the 8-1 final.
Jack Riendeau pitched the first six innings, giving up seven runs (six earned) on nine hits with three strikeouts. He also went 2-for-4 at the plate.
Ian Bergeron pitched the final inning, giving up one earned run on one hit.
Keene had seven hits, but could only get one run across.
Keene (2-10) visits Spaulding on Wednesday at 4 p.m. before coming home to host Pinkerton on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Monadnock baseball team stays undefeated
SWANZEY — The Monadnock baseball team kept its recored unblemished with a 12-3 win over Bishop Brady Tuesday in Swanzey.
Ben Dean (2-for-3, two runs) and Connor Branon (2-for-4, three RBIs) each had two hits for the Huskies.
Carson Shanks (1-for-4) had three RBIs and Hayden Haddock (0-for-1, three walks) had two RBIs and two runs scored. Jake Hilliard (1-for-3) also had two RBIs.
Kevin Putnam earned the win, pitching the first four innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on three hits with eight strikeouts and three walks. Cam Olivo pitched the final three scoreless innings and gave up just one hit. He struck out seven.
Monadnock (10-0) sits atop the Division III standings with seven games to play. Their next five are on the road, starting with a trip to Newport on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
ConVal baseball breaks slump, beats Coe-Brown
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal baseball team got back into the win column with a 7-2 victory over Coe-Brown Monday in Peterborough.
Eric Stapelfeld pitched the complete game for the win with seven strikeouts and no walks. He gave up just six hits. Stapelfeld also went 3-for-4 at the plate with one RBI and a run scored.
Justin Borges went 1-for-1 with two RBIs and an important sac bunt in the third inning.
Wyatt Beaulieu was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.
ConVal (5-6) visits Pelham Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Conant baseball team shut out by Hopkinton
HOPKINTON — The Conant baseball team fell behind early and lost to Hopkinton, 10-0, in five innings on Monday in Hopkinton.
Hopkinton scored five runs in the bottom of the first to jump on the Orioles, then scored four more in the third inning and the final run in the fifth.
Chris Bergeron went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the offense.
Jordan Ketola got the start, but only recorded one out and gave up five runs on four hits. Luke Lambert pitched the next 2.1 innings and gave up four runs on four hits. Joe Bergeron pitched the final 1.2 innings and gave up the last run on four hits and two strikeouts.
Conant (3-6) hosts Winnisquam on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Keene softball team falls late to Bishop Guertin
NASHUA — Despite taking a lead in the second inning, the Keene softball team lost to Bishop Guertin, 14-4, Monday in Nashua.
The Blackbirds took a short-lived 4-3 lead in the top of the second inning, bunching together five hits in the frame, but the Cardinals proceeded to score in every following inning to put the game away.
Cassidy Dunham pitched six innings and walked five and struck out seven.
Keene suffered its toughest defensive game in weeks, committing six errors to give up seven unearned runs.
Offensively, Keene managed seven, hits led by Jillian Goodnow and Avajean Symonds with two each.
Keene (1-11) is right back into action Tuesday as hosts Pinkerton in a make-up game at 4:30 p.m.
MRHS softball keeps bats hot, beats Bishop Brady
SWANZEY — The Monadnock softball team kept its offense rolling, putting up 21 hits in a 20-1, five-inning win over Bishop Brady Monday in Swanzey.
The Huskies fell behind, 1-0, in the top of the first inning, then proceeded to score 20 unanswered runs (including 10 in the bottom of the first and nine in the bottom of the third).
Cainen Avery went 3-for-4 with an RBI at the top of the lineup, scoring three times. Julia Hoden went 4-for-4 with four RBIs and four runs scored. Grace LeClair went 3-for-3 with five RBIs and three runs scored. Madison Swett went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Shawn Bixby went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
LeClair also pitched all five innings in the circle, giving up one unearned run on just two hits and recording 12 strikeouts.
Monadnock (7-2) travels to Newport Wednesday at 4 p.m.
ConVal softball team falls to Coe-Brown
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal softball team lost to Coe-Brown, 8-3, Monday in Peterborough.
The Cougars had 13 hits, but left 10 runners stranded on the bases.
Morgan Bemont went 3-for-3 with a walk, three singles and an RBI. Kendall Sullivan went 2-for-4 with a single and a double. Makenzie Anderson went 2-for-4 with a single, double and two RBIs. Mairin Burgess was 3-for-3 with two singles, a double and a run scored.
Sullivan also pitched the complete game for ConVal, allowing eight runs (four earned) on nine hits and five walks. The Cougars also committed two errors. She struck out eight.
ConVal (6-5) travels to Pelham Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.
Hinsdale softball beats Wilton
WILTON — The Hinsdale softball team beat Wilton, 14-13, Monday in Wilton.
Sara Miller pitched the complete game for the Pacers. Aleah Owens had three hits and Lily Briggs had two hits to lead Hinsdale offensively.
Hinsdale (2-6) visits Franklin next Monday at 4 p.m.
Keene boys tennis hangs tough, falls to Derryfield
The Keene boys tennis team lost to Derryfield, 8-1, Monday in Keene.
Dillon Rodgers picked up the lone win for the Blackbirds, 8-4, in No. 3 singles.
“The kids hung tough ... and are improving across the board with each match,” said Keene coach Bill Hay in a text.
Keene (5-4) travels to Pinkerton Tuesday for a makeup game from last week.
ConVal tennis wins fourth in a row
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal tennis team beat Sanborn, 7-2, Monday in Peterborough, which marks the Cougars’ fourth consecutive victory.
Wyatt Burbank, Zach Burgess, Harrison Bernier and Lucas Gregory all picked up singles wins.
Jaimini Viles and Burbank teamed up for a win in No. 1 doubles. Burgess and Jake Daniels won No. 2 doubles and Bernier and Gregory won No. 3 doubles to complete the doubles sweep.
ConVal (6-3) visits Kingswood Friday at 4 p.m.
Other Scores
Baseball: Mascenic 9, Fall Mountain 1
Softball: Mascenic 3, Fall Mountain 2
Softball: Conant 9, Hopkinton 6
Boys Lacrosse: ConVal 9, Bow 4
Boys Lacrosse: Manchester Memorial 10, Keene 5
Girls Lacrosse: ConVal 15, Alvirne 2
Volleyball: Mascenic 3, Keene 0
Girls Tennis: Derryfield 9, Keene 0
Girls Tennis: Monadnock 5, Conant 4