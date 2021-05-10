Local track teams compete at Souhegan
AMHERST — On Saturday, the Monadnock and Keene track teams sent a handful of athletes to compete at Souhegan High School.
Monadnock’s Delaney Swanson won the 3200-meter race with a time of 11:31.82. Liliana Chirichella won the 400-meter race in 1:01.94 and took fourth in the 100-meter in 13.74.
Keene’s Silas Johnson took first in the boys 800-meter with a time of 2:04.38. Torin Kindopp placed first in the 1600-meter, finishing in 4:17.98 — 23 seconds faster than the second-place runner.
Jonathan Hills and Martin Nelligan took third and fourth in the 3200-meter race, with times of 10:07.56 and 10:26.35 respectively.
ConVal tennis stays undefeated
HOLLIS — On Friday, the ConVal tennis team visited Hollis-Brookline and came home with a 6-3 victory, completing the undefeated regular season (6-0).
Eva Calcutt finished her singles season undefeated with an 8-3 win at fifth singles. Fletcher Maggs also finished undefeated in singles, with an 8-0 win Friday.
At fourth singles, David MacKay fell behind early, but climbed back to win 8-6.
Jaimini Viles fought tooth and nail for the 9-8 win in second singles in a tiebreak.
ConVal won two of three in doubles, with Calcutt and Maggs sealing the match victory with an 8-1 win at third singles. Viles and MacKay earned ConVal’s second win at doubles, with a 9-8 victory.
“A terrific season for all the kids and the team, which is one of the best and most enjoyable I’ve coached,” said head coach Mike Young.
ConVal now had its mind on the Division II team tournament, which begins May 25.
KSC baseball falls in doubleheader
The Keene State College baseball program honored its six graduating seniors — Josh Andrade, Josh DeFrancisco, Ryan Sliwinski, Isaac Keehn, Jacob Laskosky and Greg Poggioli — and then longtime head coach Ken Howe as he coached his final games with the Owls after 35 years and 584 victories.
The team closed out the 2021 campaign with a pair of Little East Conference games against the University of Massachusetts-Boston Sunday at the Owl Athletic Complex. The Beacons, winners of the last three Little East tournaments and a 2019 World Series participant, took both games, 3-2 and 8-3, thanks to strong pitching and key insurance runs in the later stages of both contests.
The Owls will now have some big shoes to fill, as Howe is 39th among active Division III coaches in victories (584).
He won three Little East regular season titles, the 2008 conference tournament title at home and made the NCAA tournament four times in six years from 2007 through 2012.
Franklin Pierce baseball sweeps Saint Anselm to close regular season
MANCHESTER — The Franklin Pierce University baseball team wrapped up the regular season in style Saturday afternoon, as the Ravens went on the road and swept a Northeast-10 Conference doubleheader from Saint Anselm at Gill Stadium.
Senior Dylan Jones rapped out five hits in the twinbill, and the Ravens scored runs up and down the lineup to pick up wins of 9-2 and 7-1.
With the wins, Franklin Pierce improves to 19-7 (16-6 NE10) and locks up the Northeast Division’s second seed in the NE10 Championship, which begins this week.
The Ravens will host the division’s seventh seed, Saint Michael’s, in the first round Tuesday at 6 p.m. With the losses, Saint Anselm falls to 10-18 (5-14 NE10), finishes sixth and will travel to third-seeded Bentley on Tuesday.
FPU men’s tennis felled by Concordia (N.Y.) in NCAA East Regional
FLUSHING, N.Y. — Back in the national tournament for the first time since 2003, the No. 47 nationally ranked Franklin Pierce University men’s tennis team took to the courts as the fourth seed in the NCAA Championship East Regional Saturday evening. The Ravens suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of top seed Concordia (N.Y.), on the campus of Queens (N.Y.) College.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce sees its season come to a close at 7-4. With the win, Concordia improves to 13-0, has won 15 matches in a row.
Medals abound for FPU women’s track & field at NE10 Championships
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A day after graduate student Bethaney Donnelly claimed the Northeast-10 Conference title in the 10,000 meters, sophomore Julieth Nwosu and freshman Nkechi Nwosu brought home the NE10 crowns in the shot put and the discus, respectively.
In the end, they helped lead the Ravens to a program-best sixth-place finish at the NE10 Championships, hosted by American International College.
In total, the Ravens tallied seven All-NE10 performances and 16 point-scoring performances Saturday.
All-NE10 honors went to both Nwosu sisters, along with Donnelly, for their event wins, as well as Julieth Nwosu again at third in the discus, junior Stephanie Phoenix at third in the pole vault, sophomore Nyjah Young-Bey at second in the 400 meters, and the 4x800-meter relay in second.
When all was said and done, the Ravens finished sixth, out of 12 teams, with 84.5 points. At the top of the field, host AIC (114 points) claimed its first-ever NE10 title by just two points over four-time defending champion Stonehill (112), which had to settle for a runner-up finish. Adelphi took third with 107 points.
Franklin Pierce men’s golf finishes 10th at NCAA East Regional
NORTH EAST, Pa. — It was not to be for the Franklin Pierce University men’s golf team Saturday at the NCAA Championship Atlantic/East Regional.
Five rounds in the 80s meant a final-round total of 327 strokes (+39), and the Ravens dropped from fourth after the second round all the way to a 10th-place finish to close out their season. The Atlantic/East Regional was hosted by Mercyhurst University at the par-72 Lake View Country Club, which checked in at 6850 yards for the final round.
Graduate students Liam Donohue and Sam Myers both turned in 80s (+8), which wound up as the top scores of the day for Franklin Pierce.
Senior Dylan Plis followed at 83 (+11), sophomore Michael Sosik shot an 84 (+12) and freshman Thomas Hickey carded an 88 (+16).
It all added up to a 327 (+39), which was the highest score of the day in the 16-team field. Franklin Pierce’s three-round total came to 943 (+79), which left them one shot behind ninth-place Charleston at 942 (+78) and three shots in front of 11th-place Assumption at 946 (+82).
Donohue was the leading Raven over the course of the tournament, as he put together a three-day total of 233 (+17) to finish in a tie for 22nd in the 85-golfer field.
Racing:
Whipple tops Zellman 57; Buffone, Cam Curtis win at Monadnock
WINCHESTER — Ricky Whipple romped to victory in the 57-lap John Zellman Memorial Pure Stock feature Saturday at Monadnock Speedway. It was the Fitzwilliam Flyer’s second victory of the young season.
Cam Curtis flexed his muscles to top the Late Model Sportsman main, with Chris Buffone taking no prisoners en route to the Street Stock victory.
Mini Stock ace Gordon Farmum earned his first victory lap of the season, while Six Shooter powerhouse Dustin Thibodeau’s first career outing on the high banks netted him the win, and Jake Bosse was victorious for the second week in a row in the Young Guns.
Monadnock Speedway will return to action next Saturday with a full card of NHSTRA racing, featuring the mighty Modifieds’ third outing of the season.
Softball: Game 1: Mascenic 3, Conant 1; Game 2: Mascenic 17, Conant 2