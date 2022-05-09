Pinkerton pulls ahead early against Keene
DERRY — Pinkerton scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning, on its way to a 10-0, five-inning win over the Keene baseball team Saturday in Derry.
Jared Schmitt and Fitch Hennessey recorded the Blackbirds’ only hits. Hennessey was playing his first varsity game.
Quentin Thatcher got the start, pitching three innings. He gave up nine runs (four earned) on eight hits. Cal Tiani pitched the final inning, giving up one earned run on one hit.
Keene (2-9) hosts Bishop Guertin (7-5) Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Conant sweeps Monadnock Twilight Meet Friday
SWAZNEY — Local track athletes were competing under the lights Friday night at Monadnock Regional High School in Swanzey, where the Conant boys and girls teams swept the team competitions.
Conant boys scored 145 points to finish first and the girls scored 101 points to win.
Monadnock boys finished second with 88 points and Hinsdale finished fifth with 46 points.
Keene girls placed second with 94 points. Hinsdale girls (36 points) finished sixth and Monadnock (32 points) finished seventh.
The Conant boys were led by first-place finishes by Ethan Vitello (200-meter) and Austin Poikonen (110-meter hurdles). The 4x400 relay team of Michael Brooks, Poikonen, Ben Sawyer and Vitello also placed first.
For the Monadnock boys, Jack Lorenz finished first in the 100-meter race and the 300-meter hurdles. Mitchell Hill won the 800-meter race in 1:58.42, 14 seconds faster than the second-place finisher. Jace Joslyn won the 1600-meter race in 5:02.92.
The Conant girls had the top three finishers in the 800-meter race: Kylie Aho (2:36.51), Adrienne Kennedy (2:38.64) and Neve Mormando (2:41.86).
The Orioles’ 4x400 relay team of Lainey Holombo, Kennedy, Aho and Emma Tenters won in 4:35.92.
The Keene girls also saw a handful of first-place finishes, as Hannah Shepard won the 400-meter race (followed by Ali Hebert, who finished second). Reagan Hoy won the 1600-meter race in 5:34.05 and McKenna Castor won the 100-meter hurdles.
Keene’s 4x100-meter relay team of Marie Prock, Hebert, Emma Burr and Castor won in 55.79 and the Blackbirds’ 4x800-meter relay team (Sofia Guardiano, Hoy, Abby Martin and Shepard) won their race in 10:16.98.
Reilly Salisbury won the triple jump (28’5) and Prock finished second in that competition (28’0.5).
College Roundup
KSC men drop LEC championship in 4 OT
BOSTON — Senior goalkeeper Chase Chamberlin made a career-high 23 saves as the Keene State College men’s lacrosse team was defeated 7-6 by the University of Massachusetts Boston in the championship game of the 2022 Little East Conference Tournament Saturday afternoon at James Cotter Field. The contest went to four overtime periods, marking the longest LEC title game in history.
It was a defensive battle from start to finish as the Owls and Beacons traded goals in the first quarter. The Beacons netted the first goal of the match three minutes into play. The Owls got on the scoreboard when Ben Wright set up Colby Quiet seven minutes into the quarter. The Beacons responded less than two minutes later to take the lead. Freshman Connor Woods netted the second goal for the Owls to tie it up 2-2 after the first quarter.
The Beacons found momentum in the second quarter, netting three straight goals. With less than eight minutes remaining in the first half, the Owls retaliated with two goals from freshmen Brendan DiSilva and Giacomo Tedone set up by senior Joe Nutting. The Beacons had a 5-4 advantage over the Owls after the first 30 minutes of action.
Both teams continued to put up a strong defense, with the Beacons scoring the lone goal in the third quarter. The Owls trailed 6-4. Nutting refused to go down without a fight as he scored off an assist from junior Ethan Holcomb in the fourth. With just under one minute remaining in regulation, Tedone buried the equalizer off an assist from Woods. The Owls and Beacons were tied 6-6 after 60 minutes.
Just seven seconds into the first overtime, the Owls found the back of the net, but the goal was waved off due to a crease violation. The Owls and Beacons played on for three scoreless overtime periods. With 1:37 remaining in the fourth overtime, the Beacons broke through and netted the game-winning goal.
With the loss, the Owls see their 2022 season come to an end.
The Beacons claim their second-straight LEC title and secure the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Franklin Pierce baseball closes regular season with doubleheader sweep at Saint Michael’s
COLCHESTER, Vt. — The bats were alive and well on Saturday afternoon, as the Franklin Pierce University baseball team wrapped up the regular season with a pair of double-digit run totals in a Northeast-10 Conference doubleheader sweep at Saint Michael’s. The Ravens hammered out 30 hits on the day, en route to wins of 13-0 and 12-9 at Doc Jacobs Field.
With the wins, Franklin Pierce improves to 28-14 (16-8 NE10), while Saint Michael’s concludes its season at 4-33 (3-21 NE10).
The wins allowed the Ravens to lock up the Northeast Division’s second seed in next week’s NE10 Championship. Franklin Pierce will host third-seeded Assumption in a first-round game on Tuesday. Game time is set for 6 p.m. at Pappas Field in Rindge.