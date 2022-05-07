Keene baseball falls to Concord
The Keene baseball team gave up four runs in the fourth and three runs in the seventh — to go along with Concord’s two runs in the sixth — as the Crimson Tide beat the Blackbirds, 9-3, Friday in Keene.
Keene took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, but lost the lead in the top of the fourth.
Austin Morris hit a two-run homerun in the fifth inning to start to chip away at the deficit, but Concord put up five more runs over the last two innings to seal the deal.
Brock Haynes went 3-for-4 with a run scored in the loss.
Gavin Rigby got the start for Keene and pitched four innings, giving up four unearned runs on seven hits. Jonah Frost pitched 0.2 innings before he was pulled due to an apparent injury. Will Frowein got the final out of that inning before Zak Whitney took over to pitch the final two innings.
Keene (2-8) travels to Pinkerton Saturday at noon in a makeup game from last Wednesday.
Branon throws no-hitter for MRHS baseball
SWANZEY — Connor Branon threw a five-inning no-hitter to put the Monadnock baseball team over Raymond, 14-0, Friday in Swanzey.
He struck out 10 batters in his outing and gave up just two walks.
Branon was also 1-for-2 at the plate with two runs scored and two walks.
Cam Olivo (2-for-4, 3 RBIs) and Jake Hilliard (2-for-3, 2 RBIs) each had two hits for the Huskies.
Monadnock (9-0) hosts Bishop Brady Monday at 4 p.m. before going on the road for their next five games.
ConVal continues slump, falls to John Stark
WEARE — The ConVal baseball team lost to John Stark, 1-0, Friday in Weare, making the Cougars’ fourth loss in a row after a 4-2 start.
Brady Carpentiere pitched 4.2 innings and gave up the one run on two hits with three walks. Eric Stapelfeld pitched the final 1.1 innings and did not give up any hits, but the Cougars couldn’t get that run back.
ConVal (4-6) looks to get back to its winnings ways against Coe-Brown on Monday at 4 p.m. in Peterborough.
Keene plays strong defense, but falls to Concord
CONCORD — The Keene softball team lost to undefeated Concord, 4-0, Friday night in Concord.
Cassidy Dunham went the distance on the mound for the Blackbirds. She gave up six hits, six walks and struck out five.
Concord scored single runs in the first, second, fifth and sixth innings for the victory.
Keene struggled at the plate and managed only one hit, a single to centerfield off the bat of Jillian Goodnow.
Concord pitcher Maddie Wachter struck out 13 in a dominant performance.
Goodnow was the defensive star of the game for Keene making three running catches in rightfield and four putouts.
Keene (1-10) travels to Bishop Guertin Monday at 4 p.m.
Monadnock softball wins slugfest against Raymond
SWANZEY — Ten runs were scored between the two teams in the first inning alone, 31 total, as the Monadnock softball team beat Raymond, 18-13, Friday afternoon in Swanzey.
Monadnock had 21 hits on the day as a team.
Cainen Avery (3-for-4, 3 RBIs), Grace LeClair (3-for 5, 5 RBIs), Nicole Braley (3-for-4), Shaylee Branon (3-for-5, 3 RBIs) and Shawn Bixby (3-for-4, 2 RBIs) all had three hits for the Huskies.
Julia Hoden (2-for-5, 2 RBIs) and Madison Swett (2-for-4, 2 RBIs) had two hits apiece.
Bixby got the start in the circle and pitched 1.1 innings, giving up 13 runs (10 earned) on nine hits. LeClair took over to pitch the final four innings, where she only gave up one hit and struck out 11.
Raymond pulled ahead, 6-0, in the top of the first inning and Monadnock answered with four runs. Raymond then scored seven more runs in the top of the second inning to take a 13-4 lead.
The Huskies made it 13-7 in the bottom of the second, then 13-11 after the third inning. Monadnock took a 14-13 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning, and added four insurance runs in the sixth inning.
Monadnock (5-2) hosts Bishop Brady on Monday at 4 p.m.
Keene boys tennis downs Concord
The Keene boys tennis team beat Concord, 5-4, Friday in Keene.
Ethan Lewis, Max Santos and Sam Bergeron won their singles matches.
Lewis and Dillon Rodgers, and Bergeron and Nick Cusack won their doubles.
“We all come away from a 5-4 knowing how easily it could have gone the other way, especially with a tiebreak finish in one of the matches,” said Keene coach Bill Hay in a text.
Keene (5-3) hosts Derryfield Monday at 4:30 p.m.
ConVal tennis wins competitive game against Goffstown
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal tennis team won its third match in a row Friday in Peterborough, a 5-4 win over Goffstown.
The teams split the six singles matches, so it came down to doubles to decide a team winner.
Fletcher Maggs and Harrison Bernier won No. 3 doubles to give ConVal the lead, then Zach Burgess and Jake Daniels got the deciding doubles win at No. 2 doubles.
Maggs, Daniels and Bernier each picked up singles wins.
ConVal improved to 5-3 and plays Sanborn on Monday at Adams Park and Playground in Peterborough.
Keene girls tennis falls in tight match to Concord
CONCORD — The Keene girls tennis team split the singles matches with Concord, but lost two of three doubles as the Crimson Tide beat the Blackbirds, 5-4, Friday in Concord.
Nishi Matta, Sophie Copeland and Kanan Kalke won their singles matches. Chloe Faucher and Kalke won No. 2 doubles, but Concord took the other two doubles matches to give them the edge.
Keene (0-6) visits Derryfield Monday at 4 p.m.
Other Scores
Boys lacrosse: Concord 15, Keene 2
Boys lacrosse: ConVal 9, Kennett 3
Girls lacrosse: Oyster River 17, ConVal 2
Softball: John Stark 2, ConVal 0