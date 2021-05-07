Haas brothers steal the show
Connor Haas pitched six scoreless innings while his brother, Peter Haas slapped a two-run home run in the fifth inning to propel the Keene High baseball team to a 5-0 win over Mascenic Thursday at Alumni Field.
Connor Haas, in his first varsity start, only allowed one hit in his six innings of work, walking four and striking out eight.
Aaron Kent pitched a scoreless seventh inning, only giving up one hit.
Shea Zina pitched the complete game for Mascenic, giving up five runs (one earned) on four hits and striking out 11.
Keene next hosts Goffstown in a doubleheader Monday starting at 4:30 p.m.
ConVal baseball falls again
HOLLIS — After another rough day at the plate, the ConVal baseball team fell to Hollis-Brookline, 5-0, Thursday in Hollis.
Eighteen Cougars struck out in the loss.
Eric Stapelfeld pitched the complete game for ConVal, allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits.
Elias Niemela played well behind the plate, keeping the ball in front and not allowing a single passed ball.
The Cougars get another shot at Hollis-Brookline Friday in Peterborough.
Keene softball pitches shutout
The Keene softball team got back into the win column with a 5-0 win over Mascenic Thursday in Keene.
Maddy Miner, Maya Carey, Taylor Swift, Makenzie Neese and Laurel Clace each recorded multiple hits for the Blackbirds. Miner hit a triple, while Swift and Clace each had a double in the win.
Defensively, Keene played errorless ball behind Emma Bartlett, who pitched the shutout with 12 strikeouts, giving up five hits.
Keene is off until Wednesday, when the team travels to Goffstown.
Monadnock handles Wilton
SWANZEY — For the second time this week, the Monadnock softball team handily beat Wilton, this time a 15-3 win Thursday in Swanzey.
The Huskies scored eight times in the first inning to put them well on their way to the victory.
Emma Loudermilk scored four times for Monadnock with a single, two doubles and a triple, and Grace LeClair scored three times.
Shawn Bixby went the distance in the circle, allowing just three runs (none earned) on two hits while striking out seven.
The Huskies next visit Campbell Saturday at 2 p.m.
Conant shuts out Hinsdale
HINSDALE — The Conant softball team beat Hinsdale, 8-0, Thursday in Hinsdale.
Angelina Nardolillo pitched the complete game for the Pacers, giving up eight hits.
Delaney Wilcox had three of Hinsdale’s four hits and Addie Nardolillo had the fourth.
Hinsdale visits Sunapee Monday at 4 p.m. and Conant visits Mascenic for a Saturday doubleheader starting at 11 a.m.
KHS boys tennis squeaks by
MANCHESTER — The Keene boys tennis team turned the tables on Manchester Central, beating them 5-4 Thursday after falling to that same team earlier in the season.
Keene and Central split the singles round, but the Blackbirds took two of three in doubles to secure their fourth win of the season.
Dillon Rodgers, Max Santos and Sam Bergeron each earned singles wins, while Rodgers and Santos, and Bergeron and Nick Cusack teamed up to take their doubles matches.
Keene moves to 4-4 on the season and next hosts Concord on Friday.
Area track teams compete
JAFFREY — On Wednesday, the Monadnock and Conant track teams competed with Mascenic and Wilton in Jaffrey.
Conant girls took first place (22 points), just ahead of the Monadnock girls (19 points).
Monadnock boys placed first in the four-team meet (32 points) while Conant boys finished in second (24 points).
For the girls, Monadnock’s Delaney Swanson finished first in the 800-meter and 3200-meter races. Alyssa Hall ran a strong 3200-meter race, finishing in second with a time of 12:23.94.
The Conant girls won the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:44.89.
For the boys, Monadnock’s Mitchell Hill set PRs in both the 800-meter race (third place, 2:04.28) and the 3200-meter (first place, 10:49.96).
The Monadnock boys won the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:45.47 while Conant finished right behind them with a time of 3:46.47.
Corsairs trounce KSC baseball
The University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth hit three doubles and three triples and plated 11 of their 13 runs in the opening four innings while moving closer to ensuring a Little East Conference playoff berth after a commanding 13-2, run-rule win over the Keene State College baseball team on Thursday at Owl Athletic Complex.
KSC (3-14, 2-8 LEC) was playing for the first time since April 23, with this marking the first of seven scheduled games in five days to close the season.
The loss likely requires KSC to win at least five of their remaining six games to have a shot at the sixth and final LEC tournament playoff spot.
Keene State visits 17th-ranked Eastern Connecticut State University Friday at 4 p.m.
Franklin Pierce baseball gets offense going in doubleheader sweep of Saint Michael’s
RINDGE — Just over a week after scoring 45 runs in a doubleheader against Saint Michael’s, Franklin Pierce plated 35 more at Pappas Field Thursday afternoon, to cruise to a Northeast-10 Conference doubleheader sweep over Saint Michael’s, 14-6 and 21-1.
With the wins, Franklin Pierce improves to 17-7 (14-6 NE10), while Saint Michael’s falls to 1-22 (1-21 NE10). The Ravens swept the four-game series against the Purple Knights by a combined score of 80-15. Franklin Pierce will close out the regular season Saturday, with a noon doubleheader at Saint Anselm.
Franklin Pierce men’s track & field opens competition at NE-10 Championships
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A select few athletes from the Franklin Pierce University men’s track & field program were in action Thursday, on the first day of the three-day Northeast-10 Conference Championships, hosted by American International College.
Despite only having five athletes in action, the Ravens got a pair of point-scoring performances on the opening day.
The hammer throw was up first, and sophomore Connor Everidge threw 42.34 meters to claim seventh and earn two points for the Ravens. Also in Springfield to throw the hammer were junior Croix Albee, who finished 10th (40.72m); freshman Sal Lando, who placed 13th (38.05m); and junior Kevin McCree, who took 16th (35.08m).
Later, freshman Wondu Summa ran the 10k in 32:15 to claim fourth and pick up five points.
“We are very proud of how Connor and Wondu both competed today, to grab the first of what will, no doubt, be many Conference Championship points they will earn in the FPU careers,” said head coach Zach Emerson. “It’s a solid start to a long two days, and their energy, positivity and efforts will inspire everyone to push just a little extra when competition resumes in the morning.”
The NE10 Championships continue Friday, when the remainder of the men’s events will take place, along the women’s hammer and 10k.
Franklin Pierce men’s golf in fourth after first day of NCAAs
NORTH EAST, Pa. — Making its fourth straight appearance in the NCAA Championship Atlantic/East Regional, the Franklin Pierce University men’s golf team got off to a solid start Thursday, as the Ravens put together an opening-round 305 (+17) and sit fourth after the first of three rounds.
Sophomore Michael Sosik paced Franklin Pierce on the first day with a one-over-par 73 and is tied-second, one shot off the individual lead. The Atlantic/East Regional is being hosted by Mercyhurst University at the par-72 Lake View Country Club, which checks in at 6883 yards.
Graduate student Liam Donohue is currently in the top-10 as well, as he is tied-eighth in the 85-golfer field after a first-round 74 (+2).
Senior Dylan Plis carded a Thursday 78 (+6) and is tied for 32nd, while graduate student Sam Myers rounded out Franklin Pierce’s scoring four on the opening day with an 80 (+8) and is tied for 48th.
Finishing out the Ravens’ five-golfer lineup was freshman Thomas Hickey, who turned in an 83 (+11).
“We had a good start and our guys played solid today,” said head coach Tyler Bishop. “We are looking forward to going out and competing tomorrow.
The top four teams at the Atlantic/East Regional following Saturday’s third and final round will advance on to the NCAA Championship finals.
Atlantic/East Regional competition will continue Friday and Saturday at Lake View Country Club.
Boys lacrosse: Keene 14, Alvirne 8
Boys lacrosse: Milford 6, ConVal 4