Errors doom Conant baseball against Belmont
BELMONT — Four errors led to four unearned runs as the Conant baseball team lost to Belmont, 6-1, Thursday in Belmont.
Conant took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning, but Belmont scored two runs in the bottom of the third and four more in the bottom of the sixth.
Lane LeClair went 2-for-2 with a run scored. Chris Bergeron (1-for-2), Malique Motuzas (1-for-3, RBI), Dylan Adams (1-for-3) and Garrett Somero (1-for-3) each had hits as well.
Somero also got the start on the mound and pitched three innings, giving up two runs on five hits with five strikeouts. Jordan Ketola pitched the next 2.2 innings, giving up four runs (none earned) on two hits with four strikeouts. LeClair recorded the final out.
Conant (3-5) next visits Hopkinton on Monday at 4 p.m.
Fall Mtn baseball walks-off against Hinsdale
LANGDON — Dominic Van Laere-Nutting played hero Thursday for the Fall Mountain baseball team, coming up with the walk-off hit in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat Hinsdale, 4-3, in Langdon.
Eli Royce tied the game with a pinch hit, two-out double in the seventh inning before Van Laere-Nutting won it a few frames later.
Mitch Cormier pitched the first four innings for the Wildcats, allowing two earned runs with six strikeouts. Van Laere-Nutting pitched five innings in relief, allowing just one hit with seven strikeouts.
For Hinsdale, Dan Tetreault had three hits. Aiden Davis pitched eight inning, allowing just five hits.
Fall Mountain (7-3) next visits Mascenic Monday at 4 p.m. while Hinsdale (3-5) has a doubleheader against Epping on Friday, starting at 3 p.m.
Keene girls track triumphs in Tuesday’s meet
The Keene girls track team beat Nashua South and Timberlane Tuesday in Keene.
Keene scored 84 points, South had 60 and Timberlane finished with 31.
Ali Hebert won both the long jump and the 400m; Hannah Shepard won both the 1600m and the 800m; Emma Burr was third in the 100m and fourth in the 200m; Jessica Aug was second in discus; Marie Prock was second in the high jump; Sofia Guardiano (second) and Abby Martin (third) ran very well in the 3200m.
The four seniors of Hebert, Guardiano, Burr and Shepard combined to win the 4 x 400 relay.
Other strong performances were turned in by Reagan Hoy (first in 3200m, second in 1600m), Kelly Ranta (second in 800m, third in 1600m) and Troia Milotte (first in discus, third in shot put).
Keene (5-1) next competes under the lights at Monadnock, Friday at 8 p.m.
KHS boys tennis falls to Hanover in continued game
The Keene boys tennis team concluded its match against Hanover — which was suspended because of Monday’s rain — Thursday in Keene, losing 8-1.
Dillon Rodgers and Max Santos paired up to No. 2 doubles to pick up Keene’s only win, an 8-6 victory over Ian Holmes and Ryder Wilson.
Keene (4-3) hosts Concord Friday. The Blackbirds have four matches in five days next week.
Other Scores:
Softball: Conant 1, Belmont 0
Softball: Fall Mountain 12, Hinsdale 0 (no-hitter)
Girls tennis: Hanover 9, Keene 0
College Roundup
Keene State men’s lacrosse advances to LEC final
Juniors Cooper Cioffi and Nathan Sickles each netted hat tricks to lead the second-seeded Keene State College men’s lacrosse team to victory over third-seeded Western Connecticut State University 13-9 in the Little East Conference semifinals Thursday evening at the Owl Athletic Complex.
The Owls came out on fire as Cioffi found the back of the net just three seconds into play with an assist from Connor Woods. The Owls jumped to an early 3-0 lead with goals from senior Joe Nutting and rookie Giacomo Tedone. Freshman Brendan DiSilva netted one to put the Owls up 4-1 after the first.
Senior goalkeeper Chase Chamberlin made 13 saves for the Owls.
The No. 2 Owls advance to the LEC Championship game against top-seeded UMass Boston on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Keene State women’s lacrosse falls in LEC semis
PLYMOUTH — Junior Mindy St. Marie netted a hat trick as the third-seeded Keene State College women’s lacrosse team fell 11-6 to second-seeded Plymouth State University in the Little East Conference semifinals Thursday evening at Panther Field.
Senior goalkeeper Haley Terva made 12 saves for the Owls.
With the loss, the Owls see their season end with a 7-10 record.
FPU softball eliminated from NE-10 tournament
GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — Franklin Pierce softball found themselves the victims of a heartbreaking upset in the second round of the NE10 Softball Championship, battling to a close 1-0 single-elimination loss at the hands of Assumption College Friday afternoon on the campus of Adelphi University in Garden City, N.Y.
With the potential of landing a spot in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, the Ravens move to 29-10 following the second-round loss. Assumption improves to 19-26 overall with their fifth straight victory.
The Greyhounds put up what would be the game’s only run in the top half of the first inning, after quickly loading the bases on a pair of hits with two outs. Sophomore outfielder Abigail Larson provided the scoring play with some patience at the plate, scoring baserunner Jordan Dwyer from third base off of a walk.
Graduate student Gina Hinckley delivered the first hit of the game for the Ravens in the bottom half of the opening inning. However, Franklin Pierce would go hitless through the second inning before connecting for another single from centerfielder Melissa Konopinski.
The bottom of the fourth gave the Ravens some hope, with Hinckley picking up her second hit of the day off a single to leftfield. Assumption continued to tighten their hold defensively with two quick outs, but were tested with another single to leftfield from sophomore Haley Bigwood, advancing Hinckley into scoring position. Assumption ended the threat with a flyout to center field, forcing the Ravens to leave both runners stranded.
Through the final three innings, the Ravens generated two more hits, but failed to score the equalizer.
Sophomore pitcher Sabrina Gonzalez tossed the complete game for the Ravens in the loss, limiting the Greyhounds to just three hits with six strikeouts.
Franklin Pierce baseball posts pair of shutouts
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Four pitchers combined to hang 16 consecutive zeros on Thursday afternoon, as the Franklin Pierce University baseball team did not yield a single run over the course of a doubleheader sweep of Saint Michael’s on the road at Doc Jacobs Field, 7-0 and 4-0.
In the first game, junior right-hander Jake Ursillo and sophomore right-hander James Draughn combined to author a nine-hit shutout. In the second game, it was a seven-inning, six-hit shutout, courtesy of sophomore right-hander Kyle Roche and junior right-hander Ryan Mueller.
With the sweep of the Northeast-10 Conference twinbill, Franklin Pierce improves to 26-14 (14-8 NE10), while Saint Michael’s falls to 4-31 (3-19 NE10). The two teams will close out the regular season on Saturday, with a 1 p.m. doubleheader at Doc Jacobs Field.