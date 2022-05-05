Franklin Pierce women’s golf team finishes 10th at NCAA East Regional
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Franklin Pierce University women’s golf team closed out its season on Wednesday at the third round of the NCAA Championship East Regional, hosted by William Jewell, at the par 71, 5865-yard Shoal Creek Golf Club. It was a 10th-place finish, out of 15 teams, for the Ravens, who slipped one spot on the final day, after a third-round 317 (+33). Freshman Kesinee Prukmathakul finished tied-12th as the team’s highest individual finisher in an 81-golfer field.
Prukmathakul and fellow freshman Phisonlaya Ruayruen both turned in rounds of 77 (+6) in Tuesday’s final round. The former finished in a two-way tie for 12th at 73-76-77-226 (+13), while the latter was solo-29th at 79-79-77—235 (+22). Junior Alia Godek put together a final-round 81 (+10) to slip into the top 50 as part of a tie for 45th at 84-78-81—243 (+30). Junior Micaela Leandro and sophomore Kayla Schuberth rounded out the team’s five-player lineup with rounds of 82 (+11) and 84 (+13), respectively. Both finished as part of a tie for 67th at 256 (+43).
It all added up to the best round of the tournament for Franklin Pierce, at 317 (+33), though all three of the Ravens’ rounds were separated by just two shots on the way to the 10th-place finish at 318-319-317—954 (+102).
At the top of the field, Findlay cruised to the East Regional title at 292-290-291—873 (+21).