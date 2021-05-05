High Schools:
ConVal softball beats Hollis in extras
HOLLIS — It took two extra innings, but the ConVal softball team beat Hollis-Brookline, 3-2, Tuesday in Hollis to move to 3-2 on the season.
In a pitchers' duel from the start, ConVal sophomore Lily Mandel held Hollis scoreless through the first three innings before giving up a run in the fourth which gave Hollis a 1-0 lead.
The Cougars answered in the sixth when Morgan Bemont plated Samantha Henderson to tie the game.
The 1-1 tie held until the ninth inning, when Kendall Sullivan hit an infield single to score a run, then an overthrow scored another and ConVal had a 3-1 lead.
Hollis threatened to get the runs back in the bottom half of the ninth, but a pop fly to Julielle Cabana in leftfield ended the game as ConVal held on for the victory.
Mandel went the full nine innings in the circle, allowing two runs on four hits and only walking two batters. She struck out 10.
ConVal hosts Hollis-Brookline Friday at 5 p.m.
Keene boys tennis continues its winnings ways
MANCHESTER — After losing to Manchester Memorial just last week, the Keene High boys tennis team turned the tide, beating the Crusaders, 8-1, Tuesday in Manchester.
Nick Walton, Ethan Lewis, Dillon Rodgers, Max Santos and Sam Bergeron each won their singles matches.
Keene then swept the doubles, with Walton and Lewis, Rodgers and Santos, and Bergeron and Nick Cusack all earning decisive victories.
The Blackbirds (3-4) host Manchester Central Thursday. The team's match against Merrimack originally scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed due to forecasted rain.
Keene girls tennis picks up first win of the season
The Keene girls tennis team won four singles matches and two doubles matches on its way to a 6-3 victory over Manchester Memorial Tuesday in Keene.
Nishitta Matta, Cameron Brown, Sophie Copeland and Maggie Delbove each picked up singles wins.
Matta and Brown teamed up for a doubles win, as did Margo Cohen and Copeland.
Keene (1-4) hosts Merrimack Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Keene girls track losses tight contest to Merrimack
The Keene girls track team fell just short in its meet against Merrimack Tuesday, 76-59.
Leading the way for Keene was Hannah Shepard, who continued her winning ways, this time shifting to the 400 and the 4 x 400. Shepard also finished second in the 200 meters.
Another standout for Keene was sophomore Reagan Hoy, who won the 800 and finished second in the 1600-meter race.
Sofia Guardiano posted a strong time while finishing second at the 3200-meter race.
Keene also swept the discus with first year athlete Jessica Aug winning the event, followed by Miranda Boswell and Troia Milotte.
Keene's next event is the Doug Sargent Memorial Track Meet, Saturday in Keene.
ConVal tennis stays undefeated
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal tennis team's record is still unblemished after its 6-3, hard-fought win over Hollis-Brookline Tuesday in Peterborough.
Jaimini Viles and Ben Kriebel kicked things off for ConVal, posting 8-0 and 8-6 wins, respectively.
"Both players played their best matches of the season," said head coach Mike Young.
Eva Calcutt and Fletcher Maggs also picked up singles wins to give ConVal a 4-2 lead heading into doubles.
Kriebel and Brady Proctor sealed the win for the Cougars with an 8-3 win at first doubles.
Maggs and Lucas Gregory earned an 8-4 win at third doubles to wrap up the evening. The win was Gregory's first career victory.
Next, ConVal (3-0) plays Hollis-Brookline again Friday, in Hollis.
Colleges:
Four from Keene State women's lacrosse named to All-LEC teams
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Junior Brigid Casey and sophomore Haile Ratajack were recipients of major honors as voted on by the Little East Conference coaches, while the Owls placed four on the All-Conference teams, it was announced Tuesday.
Casey became the first player in school history named the Offensive Player of the Year. She had a multi-point game in every contest for the Owls this season, leading the team in scoring with 33 goals and 22 assists.
Ratajack was named both the Midfielder of the Year and Rookie of the Year. The Owls leading goal scorer this year with 37 goals, Ratajack was a force at both ends of the field for KSC.
Casey and Ratajack were both also named to the All-LEC First Team. It was second time Casey had received the award. Joining them receiving All-Conference honors were seniors Ali Daisy and Megan Gorham, who were both named to the All-LEC Second Team. Gorham started all 10 games for Owls, scoring 11 goals and handing out four assists, while winning 28 draw controls and grabbing 18 ground balls. Daisy also started all 10 games, scoring 29 goals with 19 assists to finish as the Owls' second leading scorer.
Keene State softball drops pair to Eastern Connecticut
Third-ranked Eastern Connecticut State University hit four home runs and piled up 21 runs and 27 hits overall while dealing the Keene State College softball team a pair of defeats, 9-1 (five innings) and 12-4, in a Little East Conference doubleheader Tuesday afternoon at Owl Athletic Complex.
The Owls (5-21, 4-10 LEC) came into the day looking for an upset that would significantly improve their playoff chances heading into the final weekend of the regular season, but Eastern Connecticut’s bats washed away that notion by scoring runs in nine of 12 offensive innings on the day, never trailing in either game.
Keene State closes their regular season schedule with a home doubleheader against the University of Massachusetts-Boston Friday at 12 p.m. The six through nine spots in the league standings are separated by just two games. Only No. 6 will qualify for the LEC tournament.
Franklin Pierce men’s tennis selected as No. 4 seed in NCAA East Regional
INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in nearly two decades, the Franklin Pierce University men’s tennis team is going dancing.
The Ravens earned the third NCAA Championship berth in program history (2002, 2003) Tuesday, when the NCAA announced the tournament’s 35-team field.
Franklin Pierce is the No. 4 seed in the East Region, and will take on top seed Concordia (N.Y.) in the opening round. Second-seeded Queens (N.Y.) will serve as host of the East Regional.
The Ravens head into the East Regional at 7-3 and were the runner-up in the Northeast-10 Conference Championship. Franklin Pierce was the lone at-large bid in the four-team regional, as each of the other three slots went to automatic bids granted to the champions of the region’s three conferences.
Franklin Pierce’s first-round match is scheduled for Saturday at the Queens College Athletic Complex in Flushing, N.Y.
Franklin Pierce women’s tennis headed to NCAA East Regional as No. 2 seed
INDIANAPOLIS — There was no drama Tuesday night for the Franklin Pierce University women’s tennis team, as the Ravens already knew they were in.
The program’s first-ever NCAA Championship berth became official though, when the NCAA announced the tournament’s 36-team field. Franklin Pierce is the No. 2 seed in the East Region, and will take on No. 3 seed and host Queens (N.Y.) in the opening round.
The Ravens head into the East Regional at a perfect 12-0 after claiming the program’s first-ever NE10 title on Saturday afternoon. Franklin Pierce took the NE10’s automatic bid to the national tournament and is one of three teams in the regional field to earn automatic-qualifier status after winning their respective conference tournaments.
Franklin Pierce’s first-round match is scheduled for Monday at the Queens College Athletic Complex in Flushing, N.Y.
Franklin Pierce track & field’s Julieth Nwosu, Brogan Bonsaint named NE10 Rookies of the Week
MANSFIELD, Mass. — For the fifth straight week, sophomore Julieth Nwosu of the Franklin Pierce University women’s track & field team has been named Northeast-10 Conference Field Rookie of the Week, this time for the week ending on May 2, as announced on Tuesday afternoon by the league office.
She is joined by freshman Brogan Bonsaint, who took home Field Rookie of the Week accolades on the men’s side. Furthermore, the women’s 4x100-meter relay squad was selected as Relay of the Week.
Nwosu picked up yet another shot put win last week as the Ravens hosted the Teamsgiving Relays — North. She took first with a heave of 12.98 meters, and added a second-place finish in the discus as well, with a throw of 36.45 meters.
Bonsaint stole the show for the Ravens Saturday at the SNHU Last Chance meet. He won the javelin with a throw of 58.92 meters, which was good enough to meet the NCAA Championships provisional qualifying standard in the event. Bonsaint’s distance ranks 26th in the nation.
The 4x100-meter squad the Ravens sent into action on Saturday at SNHU consisted of freshman Angelique Coa, senior Alyssa Harris, sophomore Destini Hill-Edwards and sophomore Nyjah Young-Bey.
Franklin Pierce women’s lacrosse collects pair of All-NE10 honors
MANSFIELD, Mass. — At the end of a 57-point junior campaign, Savannah Ernst has been selected as the Northeast-10 Conference Northeast Division Attacker of the Year, as the league announced its end-of-season awards on Tuesday afternoon.
In addition, Ernst was named to the All-NE10 First Team, while graduate student Sarah Waldrep landed on the All-NE10 Second Team.
Ernst started in all 10 games the Ravens played this spring and currently ranks second in the NE10 in both goals (49) and points (57), to go with eight assists.
Meanwhile, Waldrep also started all 10 games for Franklin Pierce and is in the top 30 in the NE10 in caused turnovers (12). The number was also a team-leading figure, and she caused those 12 turnovers while committing only four of her own. Waldrep also finished the season tied for second on the team in ground balls (20) and was fourth in draw controls (24).
Franklin Pierce women’s golf improves on second day at NCAA Championship East Regional
CARMEL, Ind. — It was a 13-shot improvement Wednesday for the Franklin Pierce University women’s golf team, at the second day of the NCAA Championship East Regional.
Graduate student Zoey Yamamoto was eight shots better from the first to second round, as she paced the Ravens on the second day of the three-day tournament with a 79 (+7).
As a team, Franklin Pierce is eighth with one round remaining, with a two-day score of 665 (+89). The East Regional is being hosted by the University of Indianapolis at the par-72 Prairie View Golf Club, which checks in at 6181 yards.
Sophomore Alia Godek also improved by eight shots from Tuesday to Wednesday, as she was two shots behind Yamamoto with an 81 (+9).
“I’m really proud of how our girls responded today after a tough day yesterday,” said head coach Tyler Bishop. “We lowered our score by 13 strokes, and we are hoping to improve upon that tomorrow and finish strong.”
East Regional competition will conclude Wednesday at Prairie View Golf Club.
Other Scores:
Baseball: Conant 10, Hinsdale 0
Boys Lacrosse: Keene 13, Alvirne 6
Boys Lacrosse: ConVal 8, Milford 4
Boys Volleyball: Hollis-Brookline 3, Keene 0