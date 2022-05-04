Keene boys track moves to 6-0 on the year
The Keene boys track team continued its undefeated season Tuesday in Keene with wins over Nashua South and Timberlane.
Keene finished with 99 points, Nashua South had 70 and Timberlane had six.
Torin Kindopp won the 1600-meter (4:23.48) and 800-meter (2:00.99) runs. Both were season-best performances for the senior. He also anchored the winning 4x400 relay team, which lowered its season best time by six seconds (3:33.85).
Erik Nolan and Chris Stevens finished in first and second place, respectively, in both the 100-meter and 200-meter races. Nolan finished the 100-meter run in 11.61 and 200-meter run in 23.85. Stevens finished in 11.64 and 23.94. The two were also members of both the 4x100 relay team (46.30, first place) and the 4x400 relay team.
Jonathan Hills won the 3200-meter in 10:08.75, and finished second in the 1600-meter with a time of 4:23.48.
Lucas Sipler won the long jump, Samuel Murray won the triple jump, Jacob Migneault won the discus throw and Gavin Gruber won the javelin throw.
Keene’s next meet is the Doug Sargent Freshman/Sophomore Invitational on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. The meet will be followed by the track renaming ceremony in honor of David Goldsmith, which will begin at 2 p.m.
KSC baseball battles No. 2 Warriors before falling
The battling Keene State College baseball team trimmed a five-run deficit to two by scoring three times in the bottom of the eighth and brought the go-ahead or tying run to the plate in each of the final two innings, but ultimately fell 8-6 to No. 2 nationally-ranked Eastern Connecticut State University in Little East Conference action Tuesday afternoon at Owl Athletic Complex.
The Warriors’ Ryan Bagdasarian hit two home runs to the same spot in left field, driving in three, and his teammate Matt Malcom also had three RBIs, with those two proving to be the difference in the end as Eastern Connecticut held on for a win.
The Warriors (33-3, 13-1 LEC) got off to 4-0 lead by scoring twice each in the second and third innings, but KSC got within one run (4-3) after they scored twice in the bottom of the sixth.
It seemed the Warriors stemmed the tide by answering right back with two in the seventh, including a solo shot by Bagdasarian, before tacking on two more in the eighth for an 8-3 edge, but they needed four pitchers to get through the bottom half of the inning as the Owls hung around, making it 8-6 with a three-run frame.
Nathaniel Hudson began the uprising with a one-out walk and Liam Conley followed with a double down the left field line to put two in scoring position. Trent Mayer’s RBI single to center made it 8-4 with still two on. Conley was thrown out at third for the second out after trying to advance on a ball that bounced away, but Mike Collins then reached on a misplayed fly ball in right, making it 8-5. Mark Barrett roped a single to right-center two put runners at the corners, and the Owls drew within two (8-6) after a wild pitch. Eli Oliver worked a walk to put the tying run at first and bring up the possible go-ahead run in the form of Joe Barter, but he grounded out to short to end the threat.
Barrett finished 2-for-4 to pace KSC’s offense, which finished with eight hits.
The loss dashed Keene State’s LEC tournament hopes. They entered needing wins in their final three games and some help from around the league to qualify. The Owls have not made the conference tournament since 2017.
KSC (6-26, 2-12 LEC) closes the season with a home Senior Day doubleheader against the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth (13-21, 4-10 LEC) on Friday at noon.
KSC women’s lacrosse advances in LEC tourney
Senior goalkeeper Haley Terva held the Corsairs scoreless in the first half as the Keene State College women’s lacrosse team earned a 15-2 victory over the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth in the Little East Conference quarterfinal Tuesday night at the Owl Athletic Complex.
The Owls buried ten unanswered goals in the first half to gain a lead that was never threatened. Sophomore Hannah Dworkin put the Owls on the board just two minutes into the action. Senior Cadence Loos and junior Haile Ratajack each netted hat tricks to pull away from the Corsairs. Jackie DeAngelis and Emma Goodridge scored a goal apiece, while Dworkin netted her second of the game to give the Owls a 10-0 lead after the first 30 minutes of play.
The No. 3 Owls will advance to the LEC semifinals, traveling to No. 2 Plymouth State on Thursday at 4 pm.
Other Scores
Baseball: Monadnock 9, Fall Mountain 2 (continued from Monday)
Boys lacrosse: Keene 12, Nashua North 9