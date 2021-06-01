Monadnock softball downs Keene Friday to finish regular season
Last Friday, the Monadnock softball team erupted for 16 runs on its way to a 16-12 win over Keene to end the regular season.
The Huskies banged out 10 hits and took advantage of 10 walks, two hit batsmen and five Keene errors to score a run in every inning except for the second. Monadnock scored seven runs in the fourth inning.
Grace LeClair scored five runs from the leadoff position for the Huskies. She also started in the Huskies and pitched the complete game, striking out 15 and walking eight.
Keene had 12 hits, led by Maya Carey who went 4-5 with a triple. She scored four times. Laurel Clace went 3-5 with two doubles and four RBI and also scored four times. Sydney Maclean went 2-4 with a homerun and five RBI.
Emma Bartlett and Cassidy Dunham shared the pitching duties for Keene.
Both teams’ opening round playoff games, originally scheduled for Memorial Day, were moved to Tuesday. Keene visits Manchester Memorial at 4 p.m. while Monadnock visits Kearsarge, also at 4 p.m.
KHS boys track places 8th at states Friday
HAMPTON — The Keene boys track & field team competed in the Division I state meet Friday at Winnacunnet High School and came away with a gold medal from the 4x800 relay team and an eighth-place finish as a whole.
The 4x800 relay team, consisting of Martin Nelligan, Silas Johnson, Jonathan Hills and Torin Kindopp kicked the day off with a state championship performance of 8:19.79 to best the second-place team by nearly three seconds.
Keene’s 4x400 relay team (Will O’Connor, Erik Nolan, Jonas O’Mara and Torin Kindopp) placed second in a drama-filled race, finishing just a second and a half behind Winnacunnet in front of a roaring crowd. Winnacunnet’s Zach Walhouli, the individual 400-meter state champion, held off Kindopp on the anchor leg. Keene ran with a time of 3:30.02.
Other Keene scoring performances:
Torin Kindopp — third in the 1600 with a time of 4:20.90
Jonathan Hills — fourth in the 3200 with a time of 9:40.01
Bradley Baybutt — fourth place tie in the High Jump with a height of 5’8”
Peter Shield — fourth in the Triple Jump with a jump of 39’05.25”
The Meet of Champions will be held June 5 at Sanborn High School.
Other Scores:
Softball (NHIAA First Round): Mascenic 7, Conant 4