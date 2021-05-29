ConVal baseball falls on Senior Night
PETERBOROUGH — Campbell scored six runs in the fifth inning to break the game open in a 16-5 victory over the ConVal baseball team Friday. ConVal walked four batters and hit a batsman in the inning.
The Cougars walked 22 batters total.
ConVal had 10 hits in the game, a sign of offensive improvement from games past. Zach Boyd, Owen McGuire and Elias Niemela each had two hits for the Cougars. Niemela had a double.
Justin Borges, Wyatt Hutchinson, and Chris Hall each had a hit as well.
ConVal will next host the winner of Bow-Lebanon in the preliminary round of the NHIAA tournament Thursday at 4 p.m.
ConVal girls lacrosse sweeps week
The ConVal girls lacrosse team recorded two wins against Campbell this past week,
The Cougars won 14-8 Monday and 13-7 Thursday for Senior Night.
Sarah Holdredge had 23 saves between the two games.
Julia Donovan scored nine goals in the week and Molly Dishong had five.
Anna Taylor scored three times, all on Monday, and Emily Donovan and Caitlin Beal scored twice during the week.
The Cougars host Manchester Memorial Wednesday in the preliminary round of the NHIAA tournament at 5 p.m.
College
Keene State’s Joey Fodor finishes 15th at NCAA Championships
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Keene State junior Joey Fodor posted a 15th place finish at the 2021 NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships at the Irwin Belk Stadium on Friday night.
Fodor uncorked a throw of 45.88 meters on his first attempt, then improved that to 50.67 meters before fouling on his third and final throw. It was the first time he had fouled all season.
Fodor concludes the season having qualified for the NCAA Championships for the second time in his career. He won the Little East Conference championship in the javelin and had the second-best throw of his career at the LEC Championships, throwing 58.38 meters. He will return in 2022 looking for a third trip to the NCAA Championships.
Other Scores
Softball: Conant 2, Newport 1 (Game 1); Conant 6, Newport 2 (Game 2)
Baseball: Stevens 16, Fall Mtn. 1