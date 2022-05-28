Area Sports Roundup, May 27 By Christopher Detwiler Sentinel Staff Christopher Detwiler May 28, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Emily Royal / Sentinel Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Keene baseball's season ends with loss to Nashua SouthThe Keene baseball team fell to Nashua South, 4-2, in the regular season finale on Friday at Alumni Field in Keene.South pulled ahead, 4-0, after the first two innings and Keene could not climb out of the hole. Jared Schmitt had a two-run triple in the third inning.Fitch Hennessey, Austin Morris and Ian Bergeron all had hits as well for Keene.Gavin Rigby pitched the complete game, allowing four runs on six hits while striking out nine.Keene (6-14) will finish in the 16th spot in the Division I standings, missing the postseason by one place.Monadnock baseball ends regular season undefeated, clinches No. 1 seedNEW IPSWICH — The Monadnock baseball team ended the regular season with a 15-3 win over Mascenic Friday in New Ipswich.The Huskies finish the regular season at 15-0 and will have the No. 1 seed in the Division III tournament which starts next week.Monadnock scored all 15 runs on just six hits, as the team drew 21 walks.Hayden Haddock went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and three walks. Ryan Cornwell drew four walks and scored three times. Kevin Putnam also drew four walks and scored twice. He was 1-for-1.Ethan Brown walked three times and had four RBIs. Cam Olivo walked three times and had three RBIs. Monadnock (15-0) awaits its first-round opponent in the D-III bracket.Keene softball ends season on a high noteNASHUA — The Keene softball team ended the season with a 15-3 drubbing of Nashua South on Friday in Nashua.Keene used 12 hits, 10 walks and two hit batsmen to score runs in every inning but the second and fifth innings.The offense had two hitters with multiple hits, led by Asianah Gostyla who went 4-for-4 with two doubles, four RBIs and five runs scored.Close behind her was Avajean Symonds who banged out three hits and drove in three runs. Madi Testo went 2-for-3, scoring three runs with two RBIs.Cassidy Dunham was in control on the mound, pitching all seven innings allowing four hits, one walk and a hit batsman.The Panthers pushed three runs across in the fourth inning to avoid the shutout.Keene (6-14) will end the season in the 15th spot in the Division I standings, one spot out of a playoff berth.Other ScoresBoys lacrosse: Bedford 13, Keene 3Baseball: Hinsdale 4, Hillsboro-Deering 0Softball: Hillsboro-Deering 18, Hinsdale 6 Chris Detwiler can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1411, or cdetwiler@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Detwiler. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Batsman Sport Baseball Basketball Nashua South Monadnock Baseball Team Hit Run Walk Seed Christopher Detwiler Follow Christopher Detwiler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today