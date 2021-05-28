Keene boys tennis falls in first round
The Keene boys tennis team hosted Hanover in the first round of the NHIAA tournament Thursday, but fell 9-0 to mark the end of the season for the Blackbrids.
“The guys hung tough and showed their characteristic effort and sportsmanship,” said head coach Bill Hay. “Really good kids, and they have time now to work on the structure of their games, then we’ll see how that matches up against the rest of the Division next year.”
FPU baseball falls in East Regional Opener
RIDNGE — Graduate student left-hander Shawn Babineau was dinged for four runs on six hits, including a three-run homer, over just 3.1 innings, and things didn’t get any better from there on Thursday afternoon for the fourth-seeded and host Franklin Pierce University baseball team at Pappas Field.
Freshman Garrett Scavelli and sophomore David Franchi had four hits apiece and drove in 11 runs between them to lead third-seeded Molloy to a 13-5 rout of the Ravens on the first day of the NCAA Championship East Regional.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 22-10, and will face elimination at 3 p.m. Friday, against top-seeded Southern New Hampshire.
With the win, Molloy improves to 22-9 and will square off with fifth-seeded Goldey-Beacom at 7 p.m. Friday.
Noel Cassidy hits hole in one
WALPOLE — Noel Cassidy hit a hole in one on the 15th hole at Hooper Golf Course Thursday night.
The hole is a 175 yard par 3.
Cassidy was playing with Phil Hicks, Tyler Westover and Chris Patch.
Other Scores:
Baseball: Conant 26, Wilton 2 — Hayden Ketola: 5 RBI
Softball: Conant 15, Wilton 3
Baseball: Mascenic 14, Hinsdale 3
Boys lacrosse: Keene 13, Hanover 6 — Will Levesque: 7 goals
Boys lacrosse: Campbell 11, ConVal 4