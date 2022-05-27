Area Sports Roundup, May 26 Sentinel Staff Christopher Detwiler May 27, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Emily Royal / Sentinel Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Keene, ConVal tennis both fall in quarterfinalsThe Keene and ConVal boys tennis teams both lost in the NHIAA quarterfinals Thursday, ending both seasons.Keene, the No. 8 seed in the Division I bracket, fell to No. 1 Hanover, 9-0, in Hanover. ConVal, the No. 6 in D-II, lost to No. 3 Bow, 9-0 in Bow.The Blackbirds wrap up the season at 8-7. All of their starters will be eligible to return next season. ConVal finishes the season at 7-6. Other Scores:Volleyball: Hollis-Brookline 3, Keene 1Girls lacrosse: Nashua South 19, Keene 5Girls lacrosse: ConVal 21, Spaulding 7 Chris Detwiler can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1411, or cdetwiler@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Detwiler. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Quarterfinal Tennis Hanover Sport Team Season Blackbird Bow Christopher Detwiler Follow Christopher Detwiler Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today