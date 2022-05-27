AreaSportsRoundup
Emily Royal / Sentinel Staff

Keene, ConVal tennis both fall in quarterfinals

The Keene and ConVal boys tennis teams both lost in the NHIAA quarterfinals Thursday, ending both seasons.

Keene, the No. 8 seed in the Division I bracket, fell to No. 1 Hanover, 9-0, in Hanover. ConVal, the No. 6 in D-II, lost to No. 3 Bow, 9-0 in Bow.

The Blackbirds wrap up the season at 8-7. All of their starters will be eligible to return next season. ConVal finishes the season at 7-6.

Other Scores:

Volleyball: Hollis-Brookline 3, Keene 1

Girls lacrosse: Nashua South 19, Keene 5

Girls lacrosse: ConVal 21, Spaulding 7

