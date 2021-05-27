Monadnock boys track brings home two gold medals, team finishes 3rd
GILFORD — The Monadnock boys track & field team, comprised of only 10 athletes, earned third place at the NHIAA Division III track & field state championships Wednesday in Gilford.
Monadnock’s 4x800 relay team (Tyler Hebert, Donovan Lombara, Mitchell Hill and Harry Ryan) and their 4x400 relay team (Hebert, Zach Phillips, Jack Lorenz and Ryan) both won state titles.
The 4x400 team took fourth place.
Hebert was runner up in the 1600 with a time of 4:50 and Ryan finished second in the 800 with a time of 1:59.
KHS baseball falls in pitchers’ duel
CONCORD — Peter Haas pitched three scoreless innings for the Keene baseball team, but Concord’s Jonah Wachter matched that and Concord pulled away in the late innings to earn their second win over Keene this week.
The four runs Concord scored in the fifth inning were enough to overtake the Blackbirds, 4-1, Wednesday in Concord.
Haas only allowed one hit in his three innings of work. He struck out three and walked one.
Sharik Khan pitched two innings, giving up four runs on two hits while walking three.
Connor Haas pitched the sixth, giving up one hit.
Jared Schmitt continued swinging a hot bat, going 2-3 with the lone RBI. Alex Charles, Austin Morris and Tanner Payne each had a hit as well.
Keene hosts Monadnock Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. for Senior Day before traveling to Nashua South for the first round of the NHIAA tournament Monday.
Mike Stout hits hole-in-one at Keene CC
Mike Stout hit his sixth career hole-in-one Wednesday on the 17th hole at the Keene Country Club. The hole is 103 yards and he used his 9-iron.
He was playing with Bryant Robertson and Gil Fuld.