Swanson earns state championship
GILFORD — Monadnock’s Delaney Swanson earned a state title in the 3200 meter race at the Division III Track & Field Championships Tuesday at Gilford High School.
Swanson ran a time of 11:29.
“Delaney led off from the gun with a blistering pace that left a field of struggling athletes in her wake,” said head coach Clint Joslyn in a text. “She made it a full two mile gutsy race.”
Liliana Chirichella placed second in the 200 and 400 meter races.
As a team, the Monadnock girls finished in sixth place. The boys DIII state championships are Wednesday in Gilford.
ConVal baseball shut out by Campbell
LITCHFIELD — Four crucial errors by the ConVal baseball team led to a handful of runs in the Cougars’ 9-0 loss to Campbell Tuesday in Litchfield.
ConVal had five hits and 10 baserunners, but some blunders on the base path and a few unlucky bounced kept any runners from crossing home plate.
Junior Eric Stapelfeld pitched five innings, giving up four runs (two earned) on six hits while striking out four.
Sophomore Ollie Theriault pitched an inning in relief, giving up five runs (three earned) on four hits.
Junior Zack Boyd and Stapelfeld each had two hits for ConVal. Sophomore Joe Gutwein also had a hit.
The Cougars host Campbell Friday at 4 p.m.
Hinsdale softball falls to Mascenic
NEW IPSWICH — Angelina Nardolillo threw another complete game, and hit a triple and recorded an RBI for the Hinsdale softball team Tuesday, but the Pacers ultimately fell, 10-3, to Mascenic in New Ipswich.
Delaney Wilcox had two hits for Hinsdale.
The Pacers wrap up their regular season Thursday hosting Mascenic at 4 p.m.
Other Scores:
Baseball: Conant 9, Wilton 3
Baseball: Mascenic 12, Hinsdale 2
Softball: Conant 16, Wilton 2