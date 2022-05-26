Conant jumps on Prospect Mountain early
JAFFREY — The Conant High School baseball team scored the first six runs of the ballgame on its way to a 12-7 win over Prospect Mountain Wednesday in Jaffrey.
A five-run first inning put the Orioles ahead and they never looked back from there.
Lane LeClair went 3-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the offense. Malique Motuzas also had multiple hits, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
The Orioles had 11 hits on the day.
Jordan Ketola got the win for Conant, pitching five innings and allowing five runs (four earned) on three hits with eight strikeouts. Joe Bergeron pitched the final two innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits with three strikeouts.
Conant (7-9) now awaits its final playoff seeding for the NHIAA Division III tournament.
ConVal’s season ends with loss to Milford
MILFORD — The ConVal baseball team lost to Milford, 8-3, Wednesday in Milford, ending the Cougars’ season.
ConVal needed a win in the regular season finale to qualify for the postseason.
Justin Borges (2-for-4) and Elias Niemela (2-for-4) both had multiple hits for the Cougars. ConVal had seven hits total, but couldn’t string them together to translate into runs.
ConVal sees its season end at 5-11.
Keene High softball falls to Merrimack
MERRIMACK — The Keene High School softball team lost to Merrimack, 11-4, Wednesday in Merrimack, hurting the Blackbirds’ postseason chances.
Keene committed a season-high eight errors that led to six unearned runs.
Makenzie Neese was the hurler for the Blackbirds, pitching six innings, striking out four and walking two.
Offensively, Keene matched Merrimack with 10 hits led by Madi Testo (3-for-4, two RBIs). Sydney Maclean went 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. Lexi Lounder was 2-for-4 scoring one run and Jillian Goodnow tripled and scored two runs.
The Blackbirds (5-14) head to Nashua South Friday for their last regular season game.
Monadnock loses late lead to Hopkinton
HOPKINTON — A six-run sixth inning put the Hopkinton softball team over Monadnock, 8-7, on Wednesday in Hopkinton, snapping the Huskies’ nine-game win streak.
Monadnock pulled ahead 4-0 after the first inning, then was up 7-2 after five innings. Hopkinton scored six in the sixth to take the 8-7 lead, and Monadnock couldn’t get the run they needed in the top of the seventh.
Grace LeClair went 2-for-4 at the plate with a run scored and also pitched the complete game. She allowed eight runs (four earned) on eight hits while striking out four.
Madison Swett (2-for-4, two doubles) and Shawn Bixby (2-for-3, RBI) also had multiple hits for the Huskies. Julia Hoden had a team-high three RBIs and Shaylee Branon had two RBIs.
Monadnock had 10 hits on the day.
The Huskies (13-3) end the regular season hosting Campbell on Friday at 4 p.m.
Other Scores
Baseball: Monadnock 8, Hopkinton 4
Softball: Prospect Mountain 6, Conant 1
Softball: Milford 9, ConVal 2
Boys lacrosse: Nashua South 13, Keene 1