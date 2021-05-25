Fall Mtn. baseball blows out Kearsarge
LANGDON — On the back of Domonic Van Laere Nutting, the Fall Mountain baseball team beat Kearsarge, 13-1, in five innings Monday in Langdon.
Van Laere Nutting pitched four scoreless innings, giving up just one hit and walked four while striking out three. He also went 3-4 at the plate.
Lucas Roy came in to pitch the fifth inning and gave up one unearned run on two hits. He struck out two batters.
Lucas Gay had two hits and three RBI for the Wildcats, while Foster Willette also recorded two hits and two RBI.
Mitch Cormier, Hayden Chandler and Roy also had hits for Fall Mountain.
The Wildcats face Kearsarge in the first round of the postseason on June 3 in Kearsarge.
Before then, Fall Mountain (5-4) faces Stevens Friday at 7 p.m. at Hubbard Field to wrap up the regular season.
Keene softball falls to Concord
CONCORD — The Concord softball team spoiled Cassidy Dunham’s second start of the season, plating six runs in the first on its way to an 8-1 win over Keene Monday in Concord.
Dunham settled down after the first, allowing just two more runs for the rest of the game. She struck out two and walked two, giving up nine runs in the six innings of work.
The Blackbirds had seven hits, but left seven runners on base — four in scoring position — and struck out 12 times.
Keene (11-5) travels to Swanzey Tuesday for a date with Monadnock at 4:30 p.m.
Other Scores:
Boys Volleyball: Mascenic 3, Keene 0
Softball: Kearsarge 21, Fall Mtn. 5