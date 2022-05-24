Keene baseball keeps rolling, beats North
NASHUA — The Keene baseball team picked up its fourth consecutive win, an 8-2 victory over Nashua North Monday in Nashua.
Keene scored three runs in the second inning to pull ahead, 3-1, and kept the lead the rest of the way, scoring five insurance runs in the sixth inning.
Fitch Hennessey led the offense with a 3-for-4 day with two RBIs. Jack Riendeau (2-for-4, two RBIs) and Austin Morris (2-for-3, RBI) also had multiple hits for the Blackbirds. Morris had a double and a triple.
Keene put up 11 hits on the day and didn’t commit any errors in the field.
Zak Whitney pitched the complete game, allowing two earned runs on nine hits while striking out 12.
Keene (6-12) is one spot outside the tournament seeding with two games to go in the regular season. The Blackbirds have an important meeting with Windham (7-10) Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Seniors step up on senior day for Monadnock
SWANZEY — The Monadnock baseball team beat Brattleboro Union, 11-0, in five innings on Monday in Swanzey.
Senior Kevin Putnam was 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and a run scored. He also pitched the complete game shutout, allowing just two hits in the five innings pitched. He struck out nine and walked five.
The Huskies honored their six seniors before Monday’s game: Connor Branon (2-for-3, RBI), Carson Shanks (2-for-2, RBI), Colin Donley (two RBIs), Ryan Cornwell (1-for-2, RBI), Hayden Haddock and Putnam.
Monadnock (15-0) ends the regular season on the road with games against Hopkinton (12-3) Wednesday at Mascenic (12-3) Friday.
Conant baseball picks up big win at Mascenic
NEW IPSWICH — The Conant baseball team beat Mascenic, 8-3, in eight innings Monday in New Ipswich.
Conant got out to a 2-0 lead and Mascenic tied things up in the sixth inning. The Orioles scored six runs in the top of the eighth to pull ahead for good.
Lane LeClair went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and had the eventual game-wining hit in the top of the eighth inning. Jordan Ketola (2-for-4, RBI) and Corey Collins (1-for-4, RBI) also had hits for Conant.
LeClair also pitched all eight innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits and eight strikeouts.
Jack Cocozella dueled LeClair on the mound, pitching 7.1 innings, allowing eight runs (five earned) on five hits with 11 strikeouts. His brother, Joe Cocozella, came in to pitch the final two outs.
Jack Cocozella went 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored. Sean Agonis (2-for-3, RBI) and Hunter Kaarto (2-for-4, RBI) had multiple hits for the Vikings.
Conant (6-9) is holding onto the final spot in the Division III playoffs and hosts Prospect Mountain (1-12) Wednesday for the final game of the regular season. Mascenic (12-3) hosts Hillsboro-Deering Wednesday before hosting Monadnock Friday.
LeClair shuts things down as Monadnock softball keeps winning
SWANZEY — The Monadnock softball team beat Brattleboro Union, 4-0, Monday in Swanzey, the Huskies’ ninth win in a row.
Senior Grace LeClair pitched the complete game shutout, allowing just one hit while striking out 17.
She also went 1-for-3 at the plate with an RBI triple and a run scored.
Cainen Avery (1-for-3, RBI) also hit a triple for the Huskies. Julia Hoden went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Madison Swett (1-for-3, RBI) and Shawn Bixby (1-for-2) also had hits for Monadnock.
Monadnock (13-2) visits Hopkinton Wednesday before ending the regular season hosting Campbell Friday. Both games are scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
Bemont walks off for ConVal softball on Senior Night
PETERBOROUGH — Morgan Bemont had the game-winning hit in the bottom of the seventh inning as the ConVal softball team beat Lebanon, 4-3, Monday in Peterborough.
Tied at three in the bottom of seventh inning, senior Mackenzie Gauthier got to second base with two outs, and Bemont took care of the rest with a walk-off double to plate Gauthier.
Lebanon got out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning, but ConVal tied it up in the third. Lebanon took the lead again in the fifth, but the Cougars answered again, tying the game at three in the sixth inning.
Bemont finished 3-for-4, including the walk-off double, reaching base in all four plate appearances. She hit a single, two doubles and scored two runs scored with two RBIs. Gauthier reached base three times and scored a run and Lily Mandel was 2-for-3 with a single, a double and two RBIs.
Kendall Sullivan pitched all seven innings, allowing three runs on four hits. She struck out six and only allowed two walks.
The Cougars (10-5) currently sit in the No. 5 spot in the Division II standings and will travel to Milford (5-9) for their regular season finale Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Other Scores:
Baseball: Lebanon 2, ConVal 1
Baseball: Hillsboro-Deering 5, Hinsdale 4
Softball: Conant 8, Mascenic 6
Softball: Fall Mountain 8, Raymond Schools 7
Boys lacrosse: Bishop Guertin 20, Keene 1
Girls lacrosse: Windham 21, ConVal 0— See full roundup at SentinelSource.com