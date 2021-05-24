KHS boys tennis falls to Concord Friday
CONCORD — The Keene boys tennis team fell to Concord, 8-1, in its final regular season match of the year Friday in Concord.
Ethan Lewis picked up the lone Blackbirds win (8-2) at second singles, but head coach Bill Hay said the team was “damned competitive all the way,” losing tight matches — specifically in doubles.
First doubles went to a tiebreak and second doubles was decided by just two games.
The Blackbirds now focus their attention on the NHIAA Tournament. Keene (5-9) hosts Hanover Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Hanover beat Keene twice to start the season back in mid-April.
FPU baseball team named as fourth seed and set to host NCAA East Regionals
INDIANAPOLIS — The Road to Cary will once again run through Rindge.
The Franklin Pierce University baseball team has been named as the fourth seed and host of the NCAA Championship East Regional, as announced Sunday night by the NCAA. The Ravens picked up an at-large bid to the six-team, double-elimination tournament, which will run Thursday, May 27 through Sunday, May 30 at Dr. Arthur and Martha Pappas Field.
Franklin Pierce will open pursuit of its eighth regional crown at 3 p.m. Thursday against third-seeded Molloy.
Franklin Pierce will host the tournament for the ninth time in the 16 seasons since Pappas Field opened to start the 2005 campaign.
The Ravens are a seven-time NCAA regional champion (2016, 2013, 2010, 2008, 2007, 2006, 2003), and have claimed the regional trophy five of the eight times they have served as hosts. For Franklin Pierce, it is the 16th NCAA Championship berth in program history and marks the third straight trip to the national tournament.
In light of current COVID-19 guidelines issued by the state of New Hampshire and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Pappas Field will be open to spectators throughout the East Regional. Spectators must maintain appropriate social distance from participants and credentialed tournament staff at all times. Face masks will be required within designated areas of Pappas Field.
The winner of the East Regional will advance to the NCAA Championship finals, scheduled for June 5-12, at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C. Seven other regional tournaments will be conducted this week, with each sending its champion to Cary as well.
KSC’s Fodor qualifies for NCAA Champs
Keene State College junior Joey Fodor is heading back to the NCAA Division III Championships. The Owls’ javelin thrower officially qualified when the qualifying lists were released on Friday evening.
Fodor is seeded 16th in the javelin, with a season best and conference winning throw of 58.38 that was achieved at the Little East Conference Championships on May 2. The throw is the second best of his career, just behind his career best throw of 59.74 meters at the LEC/Alliance Championships on April 27, 2019.
It’s the second career qualification for Fodor, who also reached the NCAA Division III Championships as a freshman in 2019. That year, he finished 15th overall with a throw of 55.60 meters. His sophomore season was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.
The NCAA Division III Championships will take place from May 27-29 at the Irwin Belk Track in Greensboro, N.C. The top eight finishers will receive All-America honors.
FPU’s Ernst earnes national recognition
SPARKS, Md. — Following a 57-point junior campaign, Savannah Ernst of the Franklin Pierce University women’s lacrosse team has been selected to the USA Lacrosse Magazine All-America Third Team, as announced last week.
It is the first career All-America accolade for Ernst, who picked up All-East Region First Team honors from the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association earlier last week.
Ernst collected Northeast Division Attacker of the Year and All-Conference First Team plaudits from the Northeast-10 Conference earlier this spring. She started in all 10 games the Ravens played this spring and finished second in the NE10 in goals (49) and third in points (57), to go with eight assists.
The Ravens finished their season at 7-3, and picked up the first postseason win in program history, when they defeated Saint Michael’s in the first round of the NE10 Championship.
Curtis sizzles again at Monadnock
WINCHESTER — Teen sensation Cam Curtis stayed red-hot Saturday, May 22, at Monadnock Speedway, storming to his third Late Model Sportsman feature win in a row.
In the Modified main, veteran star Todd Patnode scored his first victory of the young season. Street Stock ace Chris Buffone earned his third 2021 victory lap, Mini Stock ace Ray King used his second win to move all alone to the top of the points parade and Nick Houle rocked the Pure Stocks for his first win this year.
Young Gun Aaliyah Tacy made her own memories Saturday on the high banks, earning her first career victory.
Next Saturday, May 29, Monadnock Speedway will celebrate Memorial Day weekend with a special Teddy Bear Pools Street Stock 50-lapper, NHSTRA Modifieds, and much more. Post time is 7 p.m.