ConVal baseball falls to Manchester West
MANCHESTER — The Manchester West baseball team got the bats going early, scoring seven runs in the first inning on its way to a 10-0 win over ConVal Friday in Manchester.
The Cougars only put together three hits in the game: a single from Zack Boyd in the fourth, a double from Austin Sloan in the fifth and a single from Brady Carpentiere in the same inning.
“The first inning, West came out ready to hit,” said head coach Matt Harris. “We struggled hitting the slow speed from West’s pitcher.”
ConVal girls lacrosse sweeps Milford
The ConVal girls lacrosse team swept the home-and-home series against Milford last week.
On Monday, the Cougars won 16-7 at Milford. Madelynn Plourde had five goals and Julia Donovan had four. Sarah Holdredge had nine saves.
On Friday, ConVal won 18-7 in Peterborough. Hayden Kaltsas had five goals. Plourde and Donovan each had three goals while Holdredge recorded 10 saves.
The Cougars next visit Campbell Monday at 4 p.m.
Hinsdale softball gets by Wilton
HINSDALE — The Hinsdale softball team took down Wilton, 10-9, Friday in Hinsdale.
Angelina Nardolillo threw a complete game and had two hits.
Delaney Wilcox, Olivia Pangelinan and Megan Roberts each had two hits as well.
The Pacers wrap up their regular season with a home-and-home against Mascenic Tuesday in New Ipswich and Thursday in Hinsdale.
Keene girls tennis finishes regular season with loss to Concord
The Keene girls tennis team finished its regular season with a 9-0 loss to Concord Friday in Keene.
Nishitta Matta played a tight game at first singles, falling 8-6. Then Matta teamed up with Cameron Brown at first doubles, but the duo fell 8-4.
The Blackbirds will not participate in the postseason and end their year with a record of 1-14.
Bill Edwards records a hole-in-one at Keene CC
On Hole 3 at the Keene Country Club Friday, Bill Edwards recorded a hole-in-one with his 8-iron. The hole is 142 yards.
It’s his fourth career ace and third at that hole.
He was playing with his wife, Lisa Edwards, Ed Silk and Sue Silk.