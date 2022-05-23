Franklin Pierce baseball comes up just short vs. Molloy on final day of NCAA East Regional
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — When an NCAA baseball regional is pushed to its limit, the story is often written on the mound, with neither team having an easy route to 27 outs. Sunday was no different, as the sixth-seeded Franklin Pierce University baseball team locked horns with second seed, host and No. 20/23 nationally-ranked Molloy in the decisive game of the NCAA Championship East Regional.
The gutsy pitching performances came early and they came often at Mitchel Athletic Complex. In the end, Molloy had just a few more bullets left in the chamber, and posted a 6-4 victory over the Ravens, to advance to next week’s Super Regional.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce sees its season, and its 17th all-time NCAA Championship appearance, come to a close at 31-17, though the Ravens advanced farther in the national tournament than they had at any point since claiming the regional title in 2016. With the win, Molloy improves to 39-13 and extends its program-record season. The Lions have a Super Regional date on the road at top seed Southern New Hampshire for a best-of-three series next Friday and Saturday.
Franklin Pierce jumped out front 2-1 in the first inning, but Molloy took the lead for good with a trio of runs in the top of the fourth.
Jayhawks see success over the weekend
SARASOTA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The New England Jayhawks sent four teams to Saratoga Springs to compete in the Capital District Championships over the weekend. They finished with an overall record of 13-3.
All four teams advanced to the championships and the boys 8th grade and boys 10th grade won the championships.
Boys 8th grade was down by two points with six seconds left in regulation, but a rebound and put-back layup by Alex Holmes sent the championship game into overtime. The boys won in overtime, 76-73.
Boys 10th grade won 57-42 in the championship game.
Girls 8th grade had a tremendous game and lost in the championship 51-47.
The girls 10th grace played up a grade division and lost in the championship to an 11th/12th grade team with six college commits, 67-33.
Kenny Thompson wins Saturday at Monadnock
WINCHESTER — Second-generation Street Stocker Kenny Thompson scored his first career Monadnock Speedway feature win Saturday at the storied quarter-mile oval.
The Alstead hot shoe, whose previous best run had been a second to division strong man Tommy O’Sullivan last July 24 on the high banks, led all the way in Saturday’s 25-lapper to score the win in a blanket finish over Tim Wenzel and two-time 2022 winner Keith Johnson.
On an unseasonably hot and sticky May night, only three cautions slowed six feature events. Two drivers won for the first time, Thompson, and Star Speedway regular Joe Fraser, who topped the Six Shooter 25-lapper, as the affordable division made its first stop of the summer on the high banks.
For the third event in a row, NHSTRA Modified hot shoe Tyler Leary led every lap of the open-wheel main event. Late Model Sportsman star Cole Littlewood won his third Monadnock feature of the season, his second in as many weeks, and third main event in a row, including a victory the previous Sunday at Hudson.
Pure Stock sizzler Kyle Robinson Newell also won his third of the year Saturday at Monadnock and, like Littlewood, his third feature in a row, following a May 7 victory on the high banks, and a Friday nighter May 20 at Lee. Young Gun Zach Zilinski earned his second victory Saturday, later doing himself proud with a seventh-place run in the Pure Stock main event
Thompson edged Green Mountain State star Hillary Renaud in his heat race Saturday and then started up front alongside Keith Johnson in the night’s main event, holding first Johnson — a blanket second the first 18 go — rounds — and then Wenzel in his shadow to score the impressive win.
Dan Comeau set a fast pace over the first three laps of the LMS feature, with Cole Littlewood then taking charge and never looking back. Littlewood held a comfortable lead over previous winner Ryan Currier until a lap-21 caution closed the field, with Chase Curtis using the inside lane to wrest second from Currier on the restart and twin brother Jaret Curtis then moving up for third on the final go-round.
The NHSTRA Modified main was a Tyler Leary clinic for the third week in a row. Leading Nate Wenzel by less than six inches on lap one, the Hatfield, Mass. rocketman led potent Ben Byrne under the checkers to notch his career-best third win in a row. Byrne and Wenzel followed him under the checkers to complete Saturday’s Bay State top three.
Only one quick caution slowed Kyle Robinson Newell’s trip to victory lane in the Pure Stock feature. Teen star JD Stockwell kept him in sight all 25 laps but, on this night, had to settle for second. Defending track champ Chris Davis was strong in third, with 60-something Bruce Jaycox, hauling all the way from Clarksville, coming home strong in fourth.
Zach Zilinski led all the way in the Young Gun feature, scoring his second win of the summer just ahead of Dominick Stafford. Colton Martin, victorious a week earlier, came home third.
Like the Young Guns, the Six Shooters ran caution-free. Joe Fraser held the point from green to checkers, with John Voorhees second under the checkers and four-time Claremont winner Steve Miller Sr. third on the night.
Monadnock Speedway returns to action Saturday when the exciting Pro 4 Modifieds join four divisions of NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series competition. Post time is 6 p.m.