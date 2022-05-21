Keene baseball wins third in a row with victory over Salem
The Keene baseball team beat Salem, 5-3, Friday at Alumni Field in Keene for its third win in a row.
Keene took a 2-0 lead in the second inning and never squandered it, adding insurance runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Sharik Khan (3-for-3, RBI) led the offense and Jared Schmitt (2-for-3) also had a multi-hit day. Brock Haynes (1-for-4) had two RBIs. Austin Morris (1-for-3, RBI), Ian Bergeron (1-for-3), Jack Riendeau (1-for-3) also had hits for the Blackbirds.
Gavin Rigby got the start for Keene, throwing the first 5.2 innings, giving up two earned runs on 10 hits. Cam Tinnin pitched 1.1 hitless innings in relief, striking out three hitters in the scoreless outing.
Keene (5-12) visits Nashua North (7-8) Monday at 4:30 p.m. before hosting its final two games of the season. The Blackbirds host Windham (7-9) Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. and Nashua South (11-5) Friday at 7 p.m. for Senior Night.
Keene is still in the hunt for a playoff spot.
Conant baseball gives up five-run sixth inning in loss to Campbell
JAFFREY — It was close up until the sixth inning, when the Campbell baseball team scored five runs to eventually beat Conant, 6-1, Friday in Jaffrey.
Up until that sixth inning, Conant was only down by one run.
Jordan Ketola got the start for Conant, pitching the first five innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits with six strikeouts. Joe Bergeron pitched the last two innings and gave up three runs (none earned) on just one hit.
Corey Collins was 1-for-3 with one RBI. Lane LeClair (1-for-3) and Bergeron (1-for-3) had hits for the Orioles as well.
Conant (5-9) visits Mascenic (12-2) Monday at 4 p.m.
ConVal baseball has comeback cut short, falls to Hanover
HANOVER — The ConVal baseball team had the tying run cross home plate on a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh inning, but a double play call negated the run and the Cougars lost to Hanover, 6-5, Friday in Hanover.
Joe Gutwein hit the sacrifice fly with one out in the seventh inning and Elias Niemeb came in to score, but the umpire determined that Eric Stapelfeld did not tag up at first base before advancing to second, resulting in the third out of the inning and ending the game.
Down 6-3 to start the seventh, ConVal plated two runs to make it 6-5 with just one out before the double play ended the comeback.
Stapelfeld (1-for-3), Nate Pimental (1-for-3) and Brady Carpentiere (1-for-1) had ConVal's only hits. Gutwein had two RBIs, and came close to a third.
Ollie Theriault pitched four innings, giving up four runs (none earned) on seven hits. Stapelfeld finished the job, giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits in two innings pitched.
ConVal (5-8) hosts Lebanon (5-6) Monday at 4 p.m.
Keene softball takes down defending state champs
SALEM — The Keene softball team took down Salem, 5-4, Friday in Salem.
Salem — the defending Division I champions — took an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, but Keene responded with a four-run second inning to take a 4-2 lead. Keene tacked on another run in the third to make it 5-2.
Salem scored in the third and sixth innings to keep things tight heading into the final frame. Salem had two on with just one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Sydney Maclean showed off her defensive skills at third base, fielding a sharply-hit ground ball cleanly, stepping on third base then gunning the ball over to first base to complete the double play and secure the win.
Makenzie Neese registered the win on the mound, going the distance as she scattered nine hits and struck out two.
Defensively, Keene registered 10 fly ball outs to the outfield, led by left fielder Avajean Symonds with five put outs, and Asianah Gostyla with four put outs in center field. Second baseman Madi Testo made two running catches in foul territory.
Katelyn Stout doubled, scored a run and had an RBI in the pivotal second inning.
Keene (4-13) has won third of its last four games and hosts Nashua North (0-15) Monday at 4 p.m., when Keene will honor its lone senior Briauna Clay.
Monadnock softball wins eighth game in a row
SWANZEY — The Monadnock softball team beat Mascenic, 5-1, Friday in Swanzey. The win marked the Huskies' eighth in a row and ninth in their last 10 games.
Monadnock took an early 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, then the teams traded runs in the fourth inning and were scoreless the rest of the way.
Julia Hoden (1-for-2, RBI), Grace LeClair (1-for-3), Madison Swett (1-for-3, RBI) and Nicole Braley (1-for-2, RBI) all had hits for Monadnock.
LeClair pitched the complete game, giving up one run (none earned) on two hits while striking out eight.
Monadnock (12-2) hosts Brattleboro Union Monday at 4 p.m.
Keene boys tennis ends regular season with win over Salem
The Keene boys tennis team ended the regular season with an 8-1 win over Salem Friday in Keene.
Ethan Lewis (8-3), Matt McGreer (8-1), Dillon Rodgers (8-0), Max Santos (8-3) and Sam Bergeron (8-3) all won their singles matches.
Lewis and McGreer (8-3), Rodgers and Santos (8-3) and Bergeron and Nick Cusack (9-7, 7-3) all won as Keene swept doubles.
Keene ends the regular season with an 8-6 record and awaits its playoff seeding. The postseason begins Tuesday.
Keene girls tennis ends season with loss to Salem
SALEM — The Keene girls tennis team lost to Salem, 6-3, in its season finale Friday in Salem.
Nishi Matta (8-6), Sophie Copeland (8-6) and Kanon Kalke (9-7) picked up Keene's singles wins. Salem swept doubles.
Keene (1-13) did not qualify for the postseason.
College Roundup
Five-run sixth sinks Franklin Pierce baseball in loss to No. 20/23 Molloy at NCAA East Regional
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Five runs in the top of the sixth inning, including three with two outs, turned the tide on Friday afternoon at Mitchel Athletic Complex, on the second day of the NCAA Championship East Regional.
The sixth-seeded Franklin Pierce University baseball team had staked itself to an early 3-0 lead over No. 20/23 nationally ranked, second seed and host Molloy in the winners’ bracket game, but ultimately suffered a 6-4 defeat.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 29-16, and will face elimination at 11 a.m. on Saturday, against seventh-seeded Le Moyne. With the win, Molloy improves to 38-12 and will play at 3 p.m. on Saturday, against the winner of the game between Franklin Pierce and Le Moyne. Molloy will have two chances — one Saturday and one Sunday — to advance to the Super Regional with a win.
Other Scores
Softball: Conant 8, Belmont 2
Softball: ConVal 15, Hanover 3
Girls lacrosse: Kingswood 12, ConVal 6
Baseball: Hinsdale 6, Portsmouth Christian 1
Boys tennis: Gilford 9, Monadnock 0