Big fifth inning leads KHS over Bedford
A seven-run fifth inning blew the game open as the Keene High School softball team beat Bedford, 12-3, Thursday in Keene.
The Blackbirds sent 12 batters to the plate in that fifth inning.
Keene had 14 hits, a season-high, and five players recorded multiple hits.
Asianah Gostyla led the hit parade with three, including a double. Maya Carey had two hits and three RBI. Laurel Clace had two hits with a double and an RBI.
Sydney Maclean had two hits with a two-run home run in the second inning.
Makenzie Neese had two line-drive hits, including a double.
Maddy Miner led Keene in scoring with three runs and Destiny Martineau doubled and knocked in two runs.
Emma Bartlett took the win on the mound going seven innings, giving up five hits, one walk and hit one batter while striking out 10.
Keene travels to Concord on Monday.
KHS boys tennis shutout by Bedford again
For the second time in as many days, the Keene High boys tennis team was shutout by Bedford, 9-0, Thursday in Keene.
Max Santos won one game in fifth singles, while the doubles team of Nick Walton and Ethan Lewis won one game in first doubles.
Outside of that, Bedford was in control.
The Blackbirds travel to Concord Friday for their final game of the regular season before hosting Hanover Thursday at 4 p.m. in the first round of the NHIAA tournament.
KSC competes at Tufts Last Chance Meet
MEDFORD, Mass. — Several members of the Keene State College track and field team ran, jumped or threw for one final opportunity to qualify for the NCAA Division III Championships at the Tufts Last Chance Meet at the Ellis Oval on Thursday afternoon.
Sophomore Jacob Pearl finished seventh overall in the 800 meter run, in 1:53.75. Ben Musese was second overall in the triple jump in 14.03.
On the women’s side, Skyler Gauthier ran the 200 meters in 27.20, and finished the 100 meter hurdles in 15.68. She also finished second in the long jump in 5.27 meters, while Alexis Gauthier was fifth in the same event with 5.00 meters.
Participants in the NCAA Division III Championships will be announced Friday on NCAA.com. The top 17 men and top 19 women in each event will qualify.
The championships will be from May 27-29 at the Irwin Belk Stadium in Greensboro, N.C.
Baseball: Mascenic 4, Monadnock 1
Girls lacrosse: Bedford 12, Keene 0