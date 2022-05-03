Monadnock, Fall Mtn. baseball contest suspended
SWANZEY — Due to the rain, the Monadnock-Fall Mountain baseball game was suspended and will continued Tuesday, pending a bus and umpires, according to Monadnock coach Tom Cote.
Monadnock had a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third inning, with a runner on third base and two outs, when the game was suspended.
ConVal baseball shut out by St. Thomas Aquinas
DOVER — The ConVal baseball team lost to St. Thomas Aquinas, 7-0, Monday in Dover.
Elias Niemela had two of the Cougars’ three hits. Eric Stapelfield had the third hit, a double in the sixth inning.
The ConVal defense made four errors on the field, “and a lot of mental errors,” said coach Matt Harris in a text.
The game was scoreless until the fourth inning when St. Thomas took a 4-0 lead. They put up two more runs in the fifth inning and another in the sixth.
LeClair, Bergeron pitch shutout for Conant baseball
HILLSBORO — Behind Lane LeClair and Joe Bergeron on the mound, the Conant baseball team shutout Hillsboro-Deering, 7-0, Monday in Hillsboro.
LeClair got the start, pitching five scoreless innings. He struck out eight. Bergeron came out of the bullpen to pitch the final inning. He struck out two.
Each gave up just one hit.
LeClair also went 1-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored. Chris Bergeron (2-for-3, RBI), Malique Motuzas (2-for-4, RBI) and Jordan Ketola (2-for-4, RBI) all had multiple hits for the Orioles.
Conant pulled ahead 3-0 in the second inning, then scored four more in the sixth.
The Orioles (3-4) host Winnisquam (5-2) Wednesday at 4 p.m. with a chance to get to .500.
Keene softball can’t climb back against Brattleboro
BRATTLEBORO — The Keene softball team fell behind in the first inning against Brattleboro on a rainy Monday in Brattleboro and ultimately lost, 4-2, to the Colonels.
Brattleboro scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, fueled by five walks and just one hit. They added an insurance run in the third on a home run from Brittney Wright.
Keene left two runners in scoring position in both the second and third innings. The Blackbirds finally broke through and plated two runs in the sixth inning on a home run by Sydney Maclean and a single and run scored by Madi Testo, but stranded another runner in scoring position.
The defensive stories of the game were Keene playing errorless ball and Brattleboro pitcher Leah Madore who struck out 14 and walked just two.
Keene (1-9) hosts Pinkerton Academy Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at Foster Field.
ConVal softball drops close one to Hollis-Brookline
HOLLIS — The ConVal softball team lost to Hollis-Brookline, 3-1, Monday in Hollis.
The Cougars got their baserunners throughout the game, but couldn’t get anyone home until the seventh inning when Avery Moore singled to score a run. ConVal stranded six baserunners.
Lily Mandel got the start in the circle and pitched four innings, allowing three runs on six hits. She struck out five. Kendall Sullivan pitched the final two innings without allowing any runs or hits.
ConVal (5-3) hosts Bow (3-4) on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Conant girls tennis gets past Wilton-Lyndeborough
WILTON — The Conant girls tennis team picked up four singles wins, and that was just enough to beat Wilton-Lyndeborough, 4-3, Monday in Wilton.
Freshman Jess Yap (8-2), junior Lilly Rennie (9-8), sophomore Grace Lewis (8-5) and sophomore Nobley Walker (8-1) all picked up singles wins for the Orioles.
Rennie pulled out the win in No. 3 singles in the tiebreaker, 7-2, over Wilton’s Madeleine Straw, in a match where the lead changed hands several times.
No. 2 doubles was shortened by the rain, but Wilton was winning by two games so the result counted.
Both teams defaulted in No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles.
Conant (3-4) has its final home meet Friday against Pelham at 4 p.m.
Keene, Hanover boys tennis match suspended
Due to Monday’s rain, the boys tennis match between Keene and Hanover was suspended. Hanover had a 4-0 lead with No. 4 and No. 5 singles on the court when the match was called.
Hanover will be back in town Thursday to finish the match.
Other Scores
Boys lacrosse: Londonderry 18, Keene 4
Softball: Conant 25, Hillsboro-Deering 3
Girls tennis: Kearsarge 9, Monadnock 0