High School
Keene softball holds on for win over Bedford
BEDFORD — Freshman Cassidy Dunham recorded her first win for the Keene High softball team in a 4-3 win over Bedford Wednesday in Bedford.
Dunham pitched six innings, giving up six hits and walking eight batters.
Emma Bartlett came to pitch for Dunham to record the final out of the second inning, and then again to close out the game in the seventh. Bartlett earned her first career save. The senior also showed her versatility, making impressive catches in center field.
The Blackbirds put the game away in the top of the sixth. Maya Carey and Laurel Clace led off the inning with singles. Taylor Swift singled Carey home for Keene’s second run of the game.
Sydney Maclean grounded out to second, driving in Clace and giving Keene a 3-2 lead. Makenzie Neese then doubled to drive in curtesy runner AvaJean Symonds with the eventual game winner.
The Blackbirds, who move to 10-4, will next host Bedford Thursday.
Keene girls tennis team falls to Bedford
BEDFORD — The Keene High girls tennis team fell to Bedford, 8-1, Wednesday in Bedford.
Nishitta Matta picked up an 8-6 win in first singles, but Bedford won the rest of the singles matches and swept the doubles.
The Blackbirds wrap up the regular season when they host Concord Friday.
Keene track boys win, girls lose Tuesday on Senior Night
The Keene High track teams hosted Bedford Tuesday. The boys came away with a 77-59 win to finish their season 6-0, while the girls lost, 88-42.
The boys won 10 of the individual 15 events and the 4 X 400 relay, while narrowly losing the 4 X 100 relay by 32/100th of a second.
Keene boys also took the top three places in two events (1600 and 3200) and the top two places in three events (400, long jump, triple jump) while posting numerous state meet qualifying performances.
Torin Kindopp won the 800 in 2:00.80, Jonathan Hills finished first in the 3200 with a time of 10:06.93, Silas Johnson placed first in the 1600 with a time of 4:36.34, Jonas O’Mara won the 300-meter hurdles race in 42.98 seconds, William O’Connor placed first in the 400 (54.12) and the 200 (23.63).
In the field, Peter Shield won the triple jump (39’08), Jacob Migneault won the shot put (37’02) and discus (97’06), and Lucas Sipler won the long jump (19’01).
The boys 4 X 100 relay team, consisting of Johnson, O’Connor, Erik Nolan and O’Mara won its race in 3:38.11.
The girls fall to 2-2 with the loss, but posted strong efforts in several events.
The Blackbirds’ 4x400 relay team, consisting of Emma Burr, Ali Hebert, Sofia Guardiano, and Hannah Shepard, posted a season-best time of 4:20.46.
Freshman Troia Milotte won the discus, classmate Kelly Ranta ran personal best times in both the 800 and 1600 and sophomore McKenna Castor ran her best time in the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, and 200-meter race.
Keene boys and girls will next compete at the Division I State Championships. The boys compete Friday May 28, at Winnacunnet High School in Hampton at 4 p.m. The girls compete the day before, Thursday May 27, at the same spot, also at 4 p.m.
College
FPU women’s tennis falls to Barry in NCAA quarterfinal
SURPRISE, Ariz. — The run finally came to an end for the No. 48 nationally ranked Franklin Pierce University women’s tennis team Wednesday afternoon, in the quarterfinal round of the NCAA Championship.
The seventh seed at the finals site, the Ravens came up against second-seeded and No. 2 nationally ranked Barry and suffered a 4-0 defeat at Surprise Tennis & Racquet Club.
With the loss, Northeast-10 Conference and East Region champion Franklin Pierce suffers its only loss of the season and sees the most successful campaign in program history come to a close at 14-1. With the win, two-time defending national champion Barry improves to 13-0 and has won 32 consecutive matches dating back to April 2019.