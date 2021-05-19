Keene softball shut out by Merrimack
MERRIMACK — The Keene High School softball team struggled to find its offense in Wednesday’s 9-0 loss to Merrimack in Merrimack.
The Blackbirds managed only three hits and two walks on the day.
The Tomahawks scored four runs in the third inning, one in the fourth and four more in the fifth.
Emma Bartlett took the loss, pitching five innings, striking out eight and giving up eight hits while walking four batters.
Freshman Cassie Dunham came on in relief in the sixth inning, allowing just one hit.
The Blackbirds get right back into action Wednesday when they travel to Bedford.
ConVal softball falls to Milford Monday
MILFORD — The ConVal softball team fell to Milford, 1-0, Monday in Milford.
The Spartans scored early after a single and an error by ConVal. This would be the only run in the game.
The Cougars conjured up just two hits, one from Samantha Henderson in the top of the first. Henderson was left stranded on third.
Mackenzie Gauthier had the second hit with a line drive single to right field in the fifth but was later thrown out stealing third base.
The Cougars stranded five on base.
Lily Mandel pitched the complete game facing, giving up three hits and one run. She walked two and struck out eight.
ConVal next travels to Manchester West Wednesday.